Fox News Politics Newsletter: A ‘Big, Beautiful’ Feud

Supreme Court sides with Catholic charities in case involving religious tax exemptions

AOC backs rising progressive candidate in NYC Dem primary in push to defeat Cuomo

Supreme Court sides with US gunmakers in case centered on Mexican cartel violence

Trump, Musk Escalate ‘Big, Beautiful’ Feud

Elon Musk and President Donald Trump’s feud about the “Big, Beautiful Bill” continued on Thursday when the tech billionaire responded to the president’s criticism in a post on X.

“Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate. Such ingratitude,” Musk wrote in a post responding to Trump’s remarks about him.

While speaking with reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said that he was “very disappointed” by Musk’s vocal criticisms of the bill. The president claimed that Musk knew what was in the bill and “had no problem” with it until the EV incentives had to be cut… READ MORE

White House

DOGE REFUND: Federal judge orders Trump to restore funding to Clinton-era agency gutted by DOGE

ELON’S EVOLUTION: Elon Musk’s conservative evolution puts him at odds with Trump on key legislation

‘FEEL BAD’: ‘Sick puppy’ Tim Walz should never have been on Dems’ 2024 ticket, Trump says

SIGNATURE SCANDAL: Trump says Biden didn’t have ‘much of an idea what was going on’ as former president dismisses autopen probe

World Stage

‘DEAD AMERICANS’: Expert sounds alarm on CCP’s mission to ‘kill Americans’ after FBI makes shocking arrests

‘CHIEF ADVERSARY’: Chinese bioweapon smuggling case shows US ‘trains our enemies,’ ‘learned nothing’ from COVID

Capitol Hill

TURNABOUT TACTICS: White House highlights Pelosi hypocrisy after Schiff demands Trump admin financial, ethics docs

TAX WAR ERUPTS: Blue state Republicans threaten rebellion if Senate changes key provision in Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’

‘BAD ACTORS’: Ricketts, Fetterman team up for crackdown on China’s attempts to purchase US farmland

Across America

JUDGE FORCES RETURN: Migrant deported to third country returned to US after Trump admin yields to judge’s order

‘SICKENING’: Homeland Security says Boston’s mayor comparing ICE agents to neo-Nazis is ‘sickening’

RECORD ROUNDUP: ICE breaks arrest record two days in a row under Trump’s new immigration directives

9-0 RULING: Supreme Court rules unanimously in favor of straight Ohio woman who claimed discrimination

CHAOTIC SCENES: False rumors of Minneapolis ICE raid spark protest as police decry ‘irresponsible’ info from elected officials