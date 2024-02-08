Fox News Politics: Losing to ‘none of these’

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

What’s Happening?

– Senate tanks border deal

– McConnell scoffs at GOP critics as deal collapses

– Biden leads Trump in 2024 poll if the former president is convicted

During Nevada’s unusual dual primary-caucus election, Nikki Haley was the only candidate on the GOP primary ballot. Despite that, she suffered a landslide loss against another option on the ballot as about two thirds of Republican voters selected “None of these candidates.”

Nevada’s Tuesday primary had a Democratic and a Republican ballot, but the GOP isn’t awarding any delegates from the election. Instead, Nevada Republicans will hold its traditional caucuses on Thursday — where Haley will not be on the ballot.

Haley’s did not spend any measurable money or resources on campaigning in Nevada, but the symbolic loss was quickly used against her.

A number of Trump’s supporters took to X to rub salt in Haley’s wound, including former 2020 Trump campaign official Marc Lotter, who wrote: “Nikki Haley lost New Hampshire by 11% to Trump. Nikki Haley lost Nevada by 30% to LITERALLY NO ONE! Nikki Haley is losing [her] home state by 27%. How does she go on?”

White House

FLAG ON THE PLAY: Biden dodging Super Bowl interview draws questioning about his campaign strategy …Read more

KEY WITNESS: Tony Bobulinski to testify as part of Biden impeachment inquiry …Read more

BIDEN THE BASHER: Biden’s reported profanity about opponents in private cuts against civility message …Read more

‘SHORT-SIGHTED’: Biden admin unveils eco regulations cracking down on manufacturing, energy …Read more

Capitol Hill

DOWN IN FLAMES: Senate rejects border deal …Read more

‘THEY HAD THEIR SHOT’: McConnell scoffs at GOP critics after border deal collapse …Read more

‘DISCORD AND STRIFE’: Sen. Paul attacks GOP leadership over bipartisan border deal: ‘Current law is sufficient’ …Read more

SECRET HOSPITALIZATION: House lawmakers to grill Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin …Read more

‘CLEAR VIOLATION’: Top House Dem faces renewed ethics complaint over wife’s $1.5M stock payday …Read more

SCHUMER’S PLAN B: As Senate border deal goes down in flames, Dems prep backup plan …Read more

‘DANGEROUS NEW PRECEDENT’: These Republicans voted against Mayorkas impeachment …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

‘TYRANNICAL’: Blue state advances bill to boot Trump from ballot …Read more

ALL TIED UP: Biden-Trump and Biden-Haley November showdowns all knotted up …Read more

POLLING WOES: Kamala Harris ratings plummet ahead of 2024 presidential election …Read more

‘ESPECIALLY CONCERNING’: New poll shows Democrats hitting historic lows with 2 key groups they historically rely on …Read more

‘CAN’T HIDE’: Haley mocks Trump in effort to entice debate with former president ahead of South Carolina primary …Read more

Across America

CHANGE COMING: Trump recommends replacement for Ronna McDaniel at RNC: Source …Read more

FLORIDA ABORTION: Florida Supreme Court will decide whether abortion amendment belongs on November ballot …Read more

‘DOUBLE STANDARDS’: Justice Thomas ally says media, Dems are trying to push him to recuse himself before Trump ballot arguments …Read more

‘GIVE ME A BREAK’: Conservatives respond after Biden says Trump is the ‘only reason’ the border is not secure …Read more

ASSAULT ON SCIENCE: Abortion pill study unlawfully retracted, according to authors …Read more

