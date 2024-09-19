Fox News Politics: Kamala’s House Calls

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest political news from Washington, D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

– Top House committee shreds Biden-Harris admin on border…

– Liberal group claims Harris is lying about moderating on the border…

– Secret Service facing staffing shortage ahead of the election…

San Francisco ‘Values’ on Guns

As San Francisco’s district attorney, Kamala Harris told legal gun owners in her community that authorities could “walk into” their homes to inspect whether they were storing their firearms properly under a new law she helped draft.

“We’re going to require responsible behaviors among everybody in the community, and just because you legally possess a gun in the sanctity of your locked home doesn’t mean that we’re not going to walk into that home and check to see if you’re being responsible and safe in the way you conduct your affairs,” Harris told a group of reporters in May 2007.

The remarks came during a press conference introducing legislation that Harris helped draft, which sought to impose penalties for gun owners who fail to store their firearms properly at home.

During the May 2007 press conference discussing the safe-storage bill, Harris said the new measure was about legislating “our values” in an attempt to “encourage certain kinds of behavior.”

“When we create laws, it’s not only about creating an opportunity, if you will, to prosecute someone for committing a crime, but more importantly, when we legislate our values, it’s about trying to encourage certain types of behavior,” Harris said at the time. ….Read more

Trump Assassination Attempts

THE BUTLER DEBACLE: Secret Service told locals they would ‘take care of’ building Crooks shot Trump from …Read more

400 SHORT: Secret Service facing staffing woes ahead of election …Read more

‘VOCALLY ANTI-TRUMP’: Concerns mount surrounding FBI lead agent investigating Trump assassination attempt …Read more

‘FULL FORCE’: FBI director promises to dedicate entire department’s resources to investigating second Trump assassination attempt …Read more

Capitol Hill

ELECTIONEERING: EXCLUSIVE: House Small Business Committee to present SBA with letter proving existence of key document in electioneering case …Read more

‘CRISIS BY DESIGN’: Top House committee report shreds Biden-Harris admin on border …Read more

FIRST INTERVIEW: New House Freedom Caucus chair reveals group’s next ‘big fight’ …Read more

BORDER DEAL?: Cartel gun trafficking at border targeted in new bipartisan House bill …Read more

Tales from the Trail

MIXED MESSAGES: Harris appears to undercut her own economic plan, says ‘few’ companies engage in price gouging …Read more

BLUE WALL BATTLEGROUNDS: New poll shows one candidate has an edge key states in Harris-Trump showdown …Read more

BATTLEGROUND BRAWL: New poll indicates whether Harris or Trump has the edge in this key battleground state …Read more

‘CODING OVERSIGHT’: Battleground state election database finds 100,000 voters lacked proof of citizenship …Read more

‘KNOW AND TRUST’ HER: Liberal group indicates they think Harris is pretending to moderate her immigration views before election …Read more

STATISTICAL TIE: Trump leads within margin of error in key battleground state …Read more

‘CAREER POLITICIAN’: Vulnerable Dem senator’s claims about ‘fighting’ lobbyists come back to haunt him in new report …Read more

‘TOXIC’ TALK: Watch: Battleground state voters blame Dems’ rhetoric for attempts on Trump’s life …Read more

Across America

ICEBREAKER: Alaskans on alert as China, Russia war-game offshore …Read more

DIRTY FUEL: Western nations have bought $2B in Russian oil this year despite sanctions …Read more

‘OUR TEAM VS THEIR TEAM’: ‘Trump Train’ trial defendant says convoy participants engaged in free speech …Read more

200% TAX: Trump says he will make Chinese auto imports from Mexico ‘unsellable’ …Read more

AID DELAYED: $6B in Ukraine aid could go wasted if authority to spend it is not extended …Read more

