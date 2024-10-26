Fox News Politics: Judge orders Virginia to reinstate potential noncitizens to voter rolls

Welcome to the Fox News’ Politics newsletter, with the latest political news from Washington, D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

– Iranian armed forces plan to triple Revolutionary Guard budget thanks to oil exports

– ‘Ideological balance’: Supreme Court’s conservative majority to stay no matter who wins election, experts say

– Kamala Harris’ border answer infuriates mother of woman allegedly murdered by illegal immigrant

Youngkin vows to fight judge’s halt to voter roll cleanup

A federal judge on Friday ordered Virginia to halt its removal of potential noncitizens from state voter rolls, a decision expected to restore the voting rights to some 1,600 residents ahead of Election Day.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin told Fox News shortly after the ruling that his administration is planning to file an emergency stay for the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals to block the injunction, which he noted was handed down just 11 days before the election.

He added that his administration would appeal it all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, if necessary.

White House

'GOOD TO BE WITH YOU': Harris praises pro-Farrakhan pastor who said gay people should feel 'uncomfortable' in their 'sin'

'CONTRARY TO RUMORS…': Pentagon denies false claim that Biden-Harris admin authorized troops to use force against Americans

Capitol Hill

RACING TO THE END: Top Dems demand special counsel to investigate Jared Kushner less than 2 weeks from Election Day

'PROUD': Former Republican Rep. Fred Upton says he's 'proud' he voted for Kamala Harris

'OUTRAGED': 12 Dems join GOP lawmakers to threaten UN funding over 'ongoing hostility' to Israel

'ILL-FATED EFFORT': McConnell was 'furious' at Rick Scott's 2022 leader bid, book says

Tales from the Trail

CCP CROSSHAIRS: China going after down-ballot U.S. races: report reveals which lawmakers are in crosshairs

CHASING DIMON: Jamie Dimon walks political tightrope, may be considering Harris cabinet position

ELECTION DEAD HEAT: Trump, Harris dead even in national poll, with just 1 in 4 saying country headed in right direction

RECORD-BREAKING RACE: Montana Senate race shatters spending records at $309 per registered voter

START THE VOTING: Delaware early in-person voting begins

BEYONCE ON THE TRAIL: Harris teams up with Beyoncé at Texas rally, Trump to sit with Joe Rogan

WHO'S MORE ACCESSIBLE?: Trump-Vance ticket has done combined 93 interviews since August compared to 54 for Harris-Walz

'SHE IS NOT DOING WELL': Trump declares Harris campaign is 'imploding' in tax cut-focused Vegas rally: 'leading by so much'

'CALLED YOU DEPLORABLE': Sen Tammy Baldwin hits back at GOP opponent's Clinton comparison: 'Actually called you deplorable'

MONEY TALKS: Harris-Trump showdown: VP continues to dominate this crucial campaign metric days before 2024 election

Across America

PARTY HAS STARTED: More than 30M voters have cast ballots so far in 2024 election

PUNCHING DOWN: Vulnerable NY Republican blasts Dem challenger's progressive endorsement after moderate showing at debate

NO ROOM AT THE INN: NY booting migrants from upstate hotels as contract expires

'KICKED' TO THE 'CURB': Voters in key swing district that could determine control of the House speak out: 'Kicked' to the 'curb'

BALLOTS SET ON FIRE: Arizona election ballots damaged after USPS mailbox lit on fire, suspect arrested

NEW WAVE: Caravan descending on border could preview migrant rush to sneak in to US if Trump wins election

SCARY TREND: Virginia school board silenced parents concerned with MS-13-affiliated student in school, lawsuit claims

