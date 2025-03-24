Fox News Politics: House takes on judges

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

Here’s what’s happening…

-US moves to extradite 3 alleged Tren de Aragua members to Chile

-Democrats on possible Biden political reemergence: ‘his time has passed’

-New report sounds the alarm on ‘staggering’ amount of foreign money being poured into U.S. universities

House takes on Judges

FIRST ON FOX: The House Judiciary Committee is expected to hold a hearing early next week looking into the issue of “activist judges,” three people familiar with discussions told Fox News Digital.

It comes as the Trump administration has faced more than a dozen injunctions from various district court judges across the country on a range of policy decisions. The Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit will hear oral arguments in one of those cases Monday after President Donald Trump called for the impeachment of U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg.

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, also confirmed on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” that he intended to hold hearings on “activist judges” opposing the administration. He said he expects a House-wide vote next week on a bill by Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., to block district judges from issuing nationwide injunctions…Read more

White House

‘NONSENSICAL’ SPENDING: From ‘food justice’ to ‘useless surveys,’ Trump’s cabinet reveals ‘nonsensical’ contracts it has canceled

FREE SPEECH: Biden admin’s ‘vast censorship enterprise’ with help of NGOs slated for key hearing, lawmaker says

CANDID CLOONEY: George Clooney says he dropped support for Biden after seeing him up close, condemns Democratic ‘cowardice’

World Stage

‘A HARMLESS VISIT’: Greenland PM slams upcoming visit from Usha Vance as ‘very aggressive’ provocation

IMPEACHMENT OVERTURNED: South Korean PM Han Duck-soo reinstated as acting president after impeachment overturned

‘CONSTRUCTIVE’ DISCUSSION: US peace talks with Ukraine, Russia get underway in Saudi Arabia

Capitol Hill

BUDGET BRAWL: Battle of the chambers: House and Senate tensions boil over as Trump budget hangs in limbo

RED AND BLUE: Trump-district Democrat warns party brand ‘in trouble’ ahead of 2026 midterms

Across America

‘PROFOUND IMPACT’: Clean air mandates exacerbating dearth in gas tax revenues used for roads, bridges, infrastructure

‘DISRUPTIVE’: Bush-era education secretary wary about FAFSA disruptions as department faces dismantling

DEI DIES: Youngkin efforts lead slew of VA colleges to nix DEI, as Hokie alums reportedly push back’

‘CLEARLY A PATTERN’: Maine Dems push for tampons in boys’ bathrooms amid ongoing debate over trans sports participation

‘ABSOLUTELY EGREGIOUS’: Boston releasing serious criminal illegals on very low bail

‘DEEPLY HONORED’: Top GOP governor makes key endorsement in border state gubernatorial race: ‘Deeply honored’

NOT FINISHED?: RFK Jr.’s former running mate rules out 2026 CA governor run, hints at activism

MAP QUEST: Supreme Court hears pivotal Louisiana election map case ahead of 2026 midterms

LEARNING NOTHING: Columbia faculty hold ’emergency vigil,’ urge students to wear masks, skip class

THE SHOW MUST GO ON: Judge blocks enforcement of Texas A&M system’s drag show ban, allowing ‘Draggieland’ event on campus this week

TESLA TERROR: FBI tells Tesla owners to be vigilant as authorities pinpoint their focus to stop violence: former agent