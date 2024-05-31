Fox News Politics: ‘Felonious’ Trump’s Dream

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

Former President Trump’s conviction in New York had an immediate windfall of campaign cash to both his own campaign and other Republican election funds. Within hours of the conviction, both the Trump and Biden campaigns were raising money on the news.

VERDICT CASH DASH: Trump quickly gets ‘back to the mission’ following his guilty verdicts …Read more

Plenty of Democrats and anti-Trump figures have celebrated former Trump’s conviction in a New York court on 34 counts of falsifying business records — a felony under New York state law when done to conceal another crime. But the jury didn’t have to agree, or even declare, what that other crime was.

Numerous legal scholars — including an analyst at CNN who called it an “unjustified mess” — have pointed to severe flaws in the case, despite the jury’s unanimous verdict. Get the latest live updates of the Trump trial fallout on Fox News.

GRIN AND ‘BARE’ IT: President Biden himself said Trump has the right to appeal. But when asked Friday to comment on Trump’s claims about being a political prisoner, Biden grinned — and ignored the question.

SILENT MINORITY: 2024 GOP rival remains mum on Trump’s NYC conviction …Read more

‘GREAT DAMAGE’: Elon Musk set to host Trump town hall after ripping NYC guilty verdict …Read more

‘CONVICTED FELON’: Schumer urges Trump to avoid ‘outside political influence’ as he appeals conviction …Read more

‘OUTRAGE’: Trump guilty verdict reveals split among former GOP presidential primary opponents …Read more

‘I WANTED TO TESTIFY’: Trump says he would have ‘loved’ to testify in New York criminal trial…Read more

PENCE-IVE RESPONSE: Pence breaks silence and responds to Trump’s NYC conviction …Read more

WHAT’S NEXT? A look at the New York appeals system that awaits Trump after his conviction …Read more

OUR ‘GREATEST ENEMY’: Biden moves to open US banks to Cuba’s private sector …Read more

‘ACCEPT’ IT: Larry Hogan says Republicans should ‘accept’ Trump verdict …Read more

TAKE THAT: ‘The View’ celebrates Trump’s conviction: ‘I got so excited, I started leaking’ …Read more

UNINVITED: Robert De Niro loses prestigious award over anti-Trump outburst …Read more

PARTY’S OVER: Longtime Democrat registers as independent…Read more

‘I’M DONE’: Blue state lawmaker urges colleagues to toughen penalty on predators who solicit sex with kids …Read more

A HOUSE DIVIDED: Former Biden officials claim many in administration ‘fed up’ with Gaza policy …Read more

POTS AND KETTLES: Rep. Crockett, who made merchandise off her ‘butch body’ insult of MTG, laments House has been run ‘like a circus’ under GOP…Read more

