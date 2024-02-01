Fox News Politics: Crowd cheers as Senate rips social media CEO

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

-Biden advisers jump ship over border moves

-James Biden set to testify before Congress

-E. Jean Caroll blasted over comments made on Rachel Maddow show

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg — the founder Facebook — was the center of a dramatic Capitol Hill hearing Wednesday, where lawmakers and families of children harmed by sexual exploitation of children on social media took tech CEOs to task.

“Mr. Zuckerberg, you and the companies before us. I know you don’t mean it to be so, but you have blood on your hands,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham at the start of the hearing. “You have a product that’s killing people.”

Graham’s comments were applause from the gallery. WATCH

In another stunning moment, Zuckerberg stood up and apologized. Sen. Josh Hawley pointed to Internal Meta studies showing a high percentages of young girls were exposed to unwanted nudity, sexual advances and self-harm content in just one week.

Zuckerberg stood from his seat and spoke directly to the audience, where families of some victims had come to watch the proceedings: “I’m sorry for everything you’ve all been through. No one should have to go through the things that your families suffered.” WATCH

White House

FAMILIAR FACES: Biden taps former Hillary Clinton advisor for climate role …Read more

CRISIS CLEANUP: WATCH: Biden admin. flip-flops on security of the border after years of claims …Read more

‘FEELING DISILLUSIONED’: Biden advisers departed over president’s border moves: Report …Read more

ONE YEAR LATER: Biden finally set to go to East Palestine after Feb 2023 Ohio train derailment …Read more

Capitol Hill

‘SUICIDE MISSION’: Senate border deal won’t fix migrant crisis, GOP senator says …Read more

‘UNTHINKABLE CONSEQUENCES’: Yellen to urge Congress to ‘act quickly’ on Ukraine aid, warning of ‘unthinkable consequences’ to US security …Read more

BIDEN’S BROTHER: James Biden to appear before House Republicans for transcribed interview …Read more

REWRITING HISTORY: Freedom Caucus chair challenges Pentagon’s removal of Confederate history …Read more

ON THE RUN: Suspect fleeing police crashed into vehicle carrying Joe Manchin’s wife …Read more

TAX BREAK: Speaker Johnson gives his blessing to bipartisan tax deal: ‘Pro-growth’ …Read more

ONE NEW POLL: President Biden holds a six-point lead over Trump in a new Quinnipiac University poll released on Wednesday. But his lead shrinks considerably in a multi-candidate general election field that also includes independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

ONE ‘OLD’ AD: Haley launched an ad campaign inspired by the “Grumpy Old Men” movie of the 1990s, taking aim at both 77-year-old Trump and 81-year-old President Biden.

Tales from the Campaign Trail

NEW LBJ?: Author warns Biden is in trouble with young voters unhappy about his support for Israel: ‘Could reach LBJ in 1968 proportions’ …Read more

BURNING BRIDGES: How Nikki Haley burned bridges in South Carolina–and still pulls punches against Trump …Read more

ABANDON BIDEN: American Arabs, Muslims in key battleground state refuse to meet with president’s campaign director …Read more

Across America

‘DEEPLY DANGEROUS’: Former CIA directors say Chinese EV plants in US could be hub for espionage …Read more

RED ALERT: Chinese cyber attack intended to ‘induce societal panic’ across America: security directors …Read more

PROGRESSIVE INFLUENCE: California inspires progressive policies on national stage, despite increase in crime, taxation and homelessness …Read more

VOTING CHANGES: North Carolina changes same-day voter registration rules after former process ruled unconstitutional …Read more

‘WREAK HAVOC’: Chinese hackers preparing attack on American citizens, communities: FBI …Read more

MISSOURI FREEDOM: Missouri lawmakers grapple with Freedom Caucus disputes …Read more

YANG ALERT: Yang sends dire warning about Trump’s election chances if Dems continue ‘stifling’ Democracy …Read more

‘MALIGN’ INFLUENCE OPERATIONS: New group sets sights on combating Chinese Communist Party influence in the US …Read more

‘BRINGING ACCOUNTABILITY’: Georgia House asserts oversight of prosecutors like Willis …Read more

‘MAJOR WIN’ FOR KIDS: Gaines, detransitioner praise OH bill banning ‘gender-affirming care’ for children …Read more

‘DERANGED’: E. Jean Carroll blasted for Maddow comments …Read more

‘FUNDAMENTALLY WRONG’: Federal commissioner fires back at Mark Cuban for diversity claim, delivers dire warning about DEI …Read more

