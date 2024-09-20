Fox News Politics: Bossing the Union

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest political news from Washington, D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

Here’s what’s happening…

– Senator Hawley rips Secret Service boss after exposé…

– Harris and Trump deadlocked in battleground state…

– Haitian Ohio community leader says America should be an ‘open country’…

Demanding Loyalty

Several Democrats responded overnight to news that the Teamsters, under General President Sean O’Brien, decided against issuing a presidential endorsement.

“Unfortunately, neither major candidate was able to make serious commitments to our union to ensure the interests of working people are always put before big business,” O’Brien said in a statement.

Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass. who, like O’Brien, hails from the Boston area, called former President Trump the “most anti-labor president we have ever had.”

“It’s clear that these workers are misinformed or uninformed about Trump’s record on labor,” McGovern told the Washington Times. “His allegiance isn’t toward working people.”

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., the former House speaker, meanwhile, called the Teamsters’ decision “disappointing.”

The Teamsters have not made a non-endorsement since the 1996 contest between former President Clinton and Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan. Their last GOP endorsement went to former President George H.W. Bush over then-Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis in 1988….Read more

White House

SECURITY BREACH: Iran envoy Malley may have been on ‘classified White House call’ after clearance suspended, …Read more

1.3 MILLION ARRIVALS: Biden admin’s use of parole under scrutiny as numbers increase …Read more

‘DANGLING FREE MONEY’: Black think tank to blast Biden admin for ‘dangling free money’ while low-income households ‘suffer most’ …Read more

Capitol Hill

‘FREE AND FAIR’: Pelosi says Dem primary process was ‘open’ and Harris ‘won it’ …Read more

‘I’VE NEVER SEEN THIS’: Top Republican details level of Secret Service resistance …Read more

CLOSE TIES: Top Dems have had long history with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs …Read more

‘IMMEDIATE ACTION’: Rick Scott leads effort to up Secret Service protections after 2nd assassination attempt on Trump …Read more

‘UNACCEPTABLE ANTISEMITIC BEHAVIOR’: House letter demands information regarding any reports of antisemitism on NIH funded universities …Read more

HAWLEY HELL: GOP senator unleashes on Secret Service boss after whistleblower’s Trump golf course exposé …Read more

Tales from the Trail

BOLD PREDICTION: Trump offers his prognosis on the 2024 presidential election …Read more

NECK AND NECK: Harris and Trump deadlocked in battleground state as he trails in other ‘blue wall’ states: poll …Read more

‘STRUGGLING’ BUSINESSES: Hispanic voters in key swing state say economy making voters consider Trump …Read more

STOLEN GOODS: Harris campaign ‘not aware’ of any Trump docs taken by Iran sent ‘directly’ to Biden campaign …Read more

BADGER STATE BATTLE: The election kicks off today in a vital swing state …Read more

ALL EYES ON PENNSYLVANIA: Polls show Harris tied – or slightly leading – Trump in key swing state …Read more

NOT GOOD: Majority of Black swing-state voters back Harris, as Trump makes inroads with Black men: poll …Read more

Across America

WELCOMING CITY: Ohio Haitian community leader argues ‘America should be an open country’ …Read more

‘EPSTEIN 2.0’: How Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ demise could expose wider web of dark secrets …Read more

PRESIDENT’S PERIL: Second assassination attempt against Trump shows he’s still in danger, experts warn …Read more

‘PRESIDENTIAL LEVEL’: Trump had security on par with Biden’s during attempted assassination on golf course, lawmakers told …Read more

STRETCHED & STRESSED: Secret Service squeezed as threats, protectee lists both expand …Read more

‘THREATS OF ASSASSINATION’: Alaska man arrested over threats against 6 SCOTUS justices …Read more

BUYER’S REMORSE?: California voters support rollback of crime law: poll …Read more

Subscribe now to get the Fox News Politics newsletter in your inbox.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.