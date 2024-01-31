Fox News Politics: Biden’s border reckoning

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

What’s Happening?

– Biden family money man testifies at closed-door House hearing

– Speaker Johnson facing rebellion from moderate Republicans

– Supreme Court Justice speaks out on job frustrations

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday took aim at what he called “baseless” and “false” allegations leveled against him by House Republicans who are preparing a vote to advance articles of impeachment against him.

“I assure you that your false accusations do not rattle me and do not divert me from the law enforcement and broader public service mission to which I have devoted most of my career and to which I remain devoted,” Mayorkas said in a lengthy letter to House Homeland Security Committee Chair Mark Green.

The committee is meeting to advance two articles of impeachment against Mayorkas, accusing him of refusing to follow immigration law and of breaching public trust. A vote is expected later in the day, likely along party lines, moving the articles to a House vote at a future date.

President Biden has expressed frustration at the turn of events. On the border, he said that he’s done all that he can do, but needs more authority. “… just give me the power,” Biden said.

White House

BIDEN’S SHARP TURN: Admin sounds alarm on Middle East months after declaring it ‘quieter’ than it’s been in decades …Read more

GIVING UP?: Biden claims ‘I’ve done all I can do’ to secure border …Read more

Capitol Hill

‘LODGED BASELESS COMPLAINTS’: Cori Bush blames DOJ investigation on ‘right wing’ groups …Read more

‘HATRED OF JEWS’: GOP lawmaker calls out Biden for funneling money to pro-Hamas group, puts forward bill to stop it …Read more

‘ILL-ADVISED’: Thune slams Biden admin’s abortion policy, says SecDef should handle approvals …Read more

MANCHIN’S WIFE: Sen. Joe Manchin’s wife hospitalized after car crash in Alabama …Read more

SEEING RED: Speaker Johnson facing rebellion threat from new group of angry Republicans …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

‘NOT NORMAL’: James Carville doubles down on warning media, Biden campaign against normalizing Trump …Read more

HISTORIC AD BUY: Biden super PAC targeting battleground states with biggest advertising spending purchase in US history …Read more

MONEY MATTERS: Hispanic community leader raises big bucks in quest to flip Democrat-held border congressional seat …Read more

TRUMP IN ILLINOIS: Illinois Elections Board punts Trump eligibility question …Read more

FIREWORKS AVERTED: RNC preps major meeting after scuffle over naming Trump presumptive nominee …Read more

Across America

LOCKDOWN: Georgia DA Fani Willis’ alleged lover asks for protective order in divorce case …Read more

RULES FOR THEE: ‘Defund’ cheerleader accused of stealing taxpayers’ $$ to pay husband’s private security firm …Read more

GASSED: Ohio attorney general advocates for nitrogen gas executions …Read more

‘I LIVE IN FRUSTRATION’: Sotomayor speaks out about sitting on Supreme Court …Read more

‘THE RIGHT TIME’: Journalist ‘surprised’ Justice Sotomayor hasn’t ‘retired’ from Supreme Court …Read more

‘IT’S YOURS!’: E. Jean Carroll invites MSNBC host on luxury shopping spree with ‘Trump’s money’ …Read more

‘ANOTHER F—ING WAR’: WATCH: MSNBC host caught on hot mic uttering curse word about Biden …Read more

