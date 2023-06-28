Fox News Politics: Biden denies Hunter lies

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news and updates from the campaign trail. Subscribe now to get Fox News Politics newsletter in your inbox.

Top Stories

BIDEN BOMBSHELL: IRS investigators are blowing the whistle on the Hunter Biden investigation… Read more: DOJ, FBI, IRS interfered with Hunter Biden probe, according to whistleblower testimony released by GOP

MASSIVE IMPLICATIONS: Trump claims the Hunter Biden revelations show the president is compromised overseas… Read more:Trump ties latest Hunter revelations to Biden inaction on China’s Cuba spy base: ‘Bigger than Watergate’

BIG GUY LIE?Joe Biden denied lying when he said he never talked to his son Hunter about his business deals… Read more: Biden denies lying about Hunter Biden business deal conversations

‘ANOTHER HOAX’: Trump reacts to a leaked recording of him discussing classified docs of an alleged plan to invade Iran… Read more:Trump reacts after leaked recording shows him discussing classified docs

Up The Hill

TIME IS NOW: Sen. Ted Cruz says it’s time to consider impeachment over the Hunter Biden investigation…Read more: Ted Cruz calls on House to investigate impeaching Biden over Hunter allegations: ‘Direct evidence’

REPARATION WATCH: States that make reparations payments for slavery would lose bailout money from feds under proposed bill… Read more:Texas rep introduces bill to bar federal bailouts of states that implement reparations

MORE DENIALS: The head of Biden’s DOJ denies interfering in the Hunter investigation… Read more: Garland denies interfering with Hunter Biden probe in first comments since whistleblower claims released

X-WRAY? As calls grow for the FBI director to resign, he’s scheduled to appear before Congress… Read more:FBI Director Christopher Wray to testify before House Judiciary Committee amid calls to resign

White House Watch

ODD VENUE: Biden shared some non-public information about the Chinese spy balloon at a fundraiser… Read more: Biden surprises US officials after revealing sensitive info on China at big-dollar fundraiser: report

HIS SON HUNTER: Days after the Hunter investigation scandal exploded, Biden traveled with his son to Camp David… Read more: Biden faces backlash for Camp David guest after IRS whistleblower allegations exposed: ‘Business to discuss?’

EV CAVE: The Biden administration backed off a highly controversial electric vehicle rule… Read more:Biden admin backs down from sweeping EV proposal after saying it would boost energy security

2023 Elections

CLEAN SWEEP: Every candidate Virginia GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin endorsed won their Republican primary elections… Read more: Youngkin’s clean sweep: All 10 GOP candidates he endorsed won their contested primaries in Virginia

SOROS-CITY: But dark money megadonor George Soros also had a good night backing progressive prosecutors… Read more: Soros cash fuels big wins for progressive prosecutors in Virginia primaries

COURT RULES: The Supreme Court delivered a massive ruling on the power states have to set election districts… Read more: Supreme Court justices rule state lawmakers do not have exclusive control over elections in key decision

2024 Watch

DOING HIS PART:Polls show Trump got a boost from the DOJ indictment… Read more: Trump lead grows following indictment, one factor continues to be thorn in Biden’s side with voters: poll

ROOTS: All living United States presidents except Donald Trump share pre-Civil War trait… Read more: Trump is only living US president not descended from slaveholders, report says

BATTLEGROUND RACE: Former Navy SEAL challenges Democrat in red state… Read more: Former Navy SEAL challenges vulnerable Dem senator in red state race vital for 2024 Senate majority

CAMPAIGN PUMP: Watch the viral video of Biden’s Democratic primary challenger pumping iron… Read more: RFK Jr. posts push-up video after viral bench press: ‘Getting in shape for my debates with President Biden!’

BOO HOO: Chris Christie’s attack on Trump at a faith event didn’t go over well… Read more:Christie jeered after criticizing Trump at faith event: ‘You can boo all you want’

SHOTS FIRED: Mike Pence is going after DeSantis in the presidential race… Read more: Pence lobs shot at DeSantis over Disney battle: He’s following ‘footsteps of the radical left’

‘GET SMART’: GOP presidential candidate Francis Suarez was unaware of the ongoing oppression of an entire people group… Read more: 2024 candidate Suarez faceplants in radio interview: ‘What is a Uyghur?’

2024 SWING STATES: See the biggest battleground states from Fox News Power Rankings… Read more: Fox News Power Rankings: Previewing 2024 battleground states, key congressional races

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.