Fox News Politics: 5 fiery moments from the second GOP debate

We've put together a recap of the top moments from the GOP presidential primary debate. In case you missed it: The showdown was hosted on September 27 by FOX Business and Univision at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. ‘Missing in action’

Former President Donald Trump was not at the second GOP debate, but his name was invoked multiple times. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hit Trump for being "missing in action."

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie floated a Disney-themed nickname for the insulter-in-chief that didn't seem to land.

Trump himself clapped back at Christie in comments to FOX Business: "Anybody that would come up with that nickname shouldn't be running for president."

2. Big fights

GOP candidates were more aggressive than in the first debate, and multiple moments descended into interruptions and shouting. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott brought the heat against DeSantis for the dispute about whether Florida's curriculum was soft on slavery (DeSantis called the whole issue a "hoax").

Even North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, the least-well known on the stage, scored some hits and conservative pundits generally viewed him as having a good night.

3. Big fails

Several jokes and one-liners flew a little too close to the sun. Former Vice President Mike Pence made a comment about sleeping with a teacher. Pence also delivered a line about the president visiting the autoworkers strike: "Joe Biden doesn't belong on a picket line, he belongs on the unemployment line," Pence said.

4. Vivek-shaped punching bag

Like the first debate, Vivek Ramaswamy took criticism from all sides, but the strongest came from former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley: "honestly, every time I hear you, I feel a little bit dumber for what you say," Haley said during a spat over TikTok. Ramaswamy replied that he thinks social media is damaging to teens.

5. Did Bidenomics win the debate?

The economy and inflation one of the major topics leading up to the debate. While candidates did discuss kitchen table issues and slam Bidenomics, the president’s economic policies “came out mostly unscathed” according to former Clinton strategist Mark Penn.

Similarly, FOX Business host Larry Kudlow was uncertain that the candidates landed any fatal hits on the economy. "I still don't think Bidenomics was buried today on that stage," Kudlow said.

LOOKING AHEAD: A third GOP debate is scheduled for November 8 in Miami, Florida.