Fox News obtains email sent to Hunter Biden requesting his help as Ukrainian gas company was being probed

An email sent to Hunter Biden in 2014 by an official with the Ukrainian gas company Burisma asks the son of the then-vice president to “use your influence” to help stop “politically motivated actions.”

“We urgently need your advice on how you could use your influence to convey a message / signal, etc .to stop what we consider to be politically motivated actions,” a May 12, 2014 email reads from Vadim Pozharskyi, an adviser to Burisma’s board.

The email is addressed to both Hunter Biden and his former business partner Devon Archer.

Less than a year later, Pozharskyi sent another email that mentions meeting with Hunter’s father.

“Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent some time together. It’s realty an honor and pleasure,” the email, dated April 17, 2015 reads.

“As we spoke yesterday evening, would be great to meet today for a quick coffee. What do you think? I could come to you office somewhere around noon or so, before or on my way to airport.”