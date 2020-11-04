Fox News Decision Desk director on what states he expects to be called next

Fox News Decision Desk director Arnon Mishkin told “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday that he believes “we could see a couple of states decided today,” after Americans went to bed on Election Day without knowing who their next president will be.

Slow returns in key swing states, including Michigan and Wisconsin, were delaying results and making it impossible to call the race for either President Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden.

Mishkin said he believes Nevada is “very close” to being called.

“They say they are going to be counting more vote starting at 9 a.m. local time, which is roughly noon in the east,” he explained.

“I think that Wisconsin is also going to be getting more vote reported today,” Mishkin continued.

He added that he also believes Georgia, “particularly the suburban counties around Atlanta, will be getting additional vote reported today.”

With the outcome still up in the air, both Trump and Biden claimed they had a path to victory — with Biden urging patience and Trump essentially declaring victory in comments made after 2 a.m. EST.

Trump was projected to take Texas, Florida, Iowa and Ohio, while Biden was projected to win in Arizona and Minnesota.

Michigan and North Carolina have yet to be called, and it appeared full results in Pennsylvania would not come in until possibly Friday, after a contentious campaign that was rocked by the coronavirus pandemic. The Fox News Decision Desk also had not yet called Wisconsin, Georgia or Nevada for either candidate, as Mishkin indicated.

On Wednesday, Mishkin also explained “the unique thing about this election.”

“For whatever reason, Republicans this year said, ‘I need to vote in person on Election Day,’” Mishkin said. “Democrats were much more adamant or as adamant saying, ‘I need to vote early or by mail-in this election’ and what you saw was huge differences between the way the early mail-in vote came in and the way the Election Day vote came in.”

“So, on Election Day, yesterday, President Trump may have won every state on Election Day with the exception, possibly, of the deep blue states of New York and Connecticut,” he continued.

“On the other hand, if you just look at the early and mail-in votes, Joe Biden probably won almost every state with the exception of the Dakotas. I mean, he got more early mail-in votes in places like Mississippi and Alabama, places that we knew from the get-go were going into Trump’s column.”

Mishkin went on to say that “when we look at the votes, that’s the stuff that may be remaining, that’s the stuff that the states haven’t totally reported.”

“Last night it looked like the president had a strong lead in Wisconsin, right now Wisconsin has turned into a toss-up,” he added, noting that the same thing happened with Georgia, which he said shows Trump with “a slight advantage,” but is also pretty much a toss-up at the moment.

Over the coming hours and days, Americans and the world will find out whether voters chose to continue with the vision of Trump and the Republican Party, or if they chose a new direction with Biden and Democrats.

That result, however, could be the subject of an intense dispute and eventually take a court decision to finalize.

Fox News’ Tyler Olson contributed to this report.