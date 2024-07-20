Fox News AI Newsletter: Jared Leto makes investments in AI startups
– Jared Leto invests in $500M AI startup, despite calls from other stars to shut down the controversial tech
– Tech is gearing up for the $1.3 trillion ‘freight train’ in AI spending: Jessica Amir
– The future of security just rolled in, and her name is Athena
‘CLOSER TO THE EDGE’: Jared Leto is the latest celebrity to get in on the artificial intelligence investment game. The Oscar winner and Thirty Seconds to Mars singer is one of the investors in a generative AI startup called Captions.
ROOM TO RUN: Payne Capital Management President Ryan Payne discusses the markets and the impact of the global tech outage.
‘FREIGHT TRAIN’: Moomoo market strategist Jessica Amir argues the tech selloff is a temporary pullback on ‘Making Money.’
ATHENA: GUARDING TOMORROW: Developed by the folks at Kody Robots, Athena is like the superhero of surveillance robots. It’s got the brains of the most advanced artificial intelligence and can adapt to any security challenge thrown its way.
