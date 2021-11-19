Fort Worth School Board Racial Equity Committee member doxxed parents who sued to stop mask mandate

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A member of the Fort Worth, Texas, school board‘s Racial Equity Committee doxxed parents by publishing their addresses and phone numbers online.

“She doxxed us. … She said, ‘Internet do your thing.’ I got 17 voicemails at my work from one person,” Kerri Rehmeyer, a Fort Worth mother who sued the school district to block a mask mandate, told Fox News. She was referencing Norma Garcia-Lopez, the co-chair of the Racial Equity Committee at Fort Worth Independent School District.

Garcia-Lopez does not serve on the school board, but the Racial Equity Committee advises the board. A board member appointed her to the committee, and some board members serve with her on the committee.

Rehmeyer also alleged that Garcia-Lopez had left her a profanity-laced voicemail message.

CRT DEFENDER TELLS PARENTS HE’S GOT 1,000 SOLDIERS ‘LOCKED AND LOADED,’ SOME SEE IT AS THREAT

Rehmeyer told Fox News that Garcia-Lopez had singled her out because she and other parents oppose critical race theory (CRT) – a framework that involves deconstructing aspects of society to discover systemic racism beneath the surface – and because they sued the school district, challenging the COVID-19 mask mandate. In August, a court granted a temporary injunction against the mandate, but the school district has twice appealed the case to higher courts.

When the judge granted the first injunction, Garcia-Lopez took to Twitter to speak to Rehmeyer and her fellow parents.

“It’s astounding what the ‘White Privilege’ power from Tanglewood has vs a whole diverse community that cares for the well being of others,” Garcia-Lopez wrote. “These are their names: Jennifer Treger, Todd Daniel, Kerri Rehmeyer and a coward Jane Doe. Internet do your thang.”

While Garcia-Lopez has made most of her posts on Facebook and Twitter private, Rehmeyer provided screenshots of her posts to Fox News.

ARIZONA AG URGES DOJ TO INVESTIGATE SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT WHO KEPT ‘DOSSIER’ OF PARENTS

Garcia-Lopez went on to share the phone number and address of Treger, along with Rehmeyer’s employer, her phone number, and her work email address (this sensitive personal information has been blurred from the photo below). When a local activist thanked her for sharing the information, Garcia-Lopez wrote, “They definitely need to be called out.”

Rehmeyer pointed to social media posts in which Garcia-Lopez appeared to mock Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for needing a wheelchair and in which she retweeted a race-themed attack on opponents of mask mandates. “Y’all had no problem wearing masks when you were burning crosses on our lawns, bombing our churches, and lynching Black people,” the message read.

Rehmeyer also shared with Fox News an audio recording of a profanity-laced voicemail message. Rehmeyer claimed Garcia-Lopez had left the voicemail.

VIRGINIA SCHOOL DISTRICTS DENY TEACHING CRITICAL RACE THEORY EVEN IN THE FACE OF EVIDENCE

Warren Norred, the lawyer who represents Rehmeyer in the mask mandate lawsuit, told Fox News that he and his clients have “considered suing Garcia-Lopez for release of private information” but decided against it. “It’s kind of like complaining about defamation – you can end up making it worse.”

The lawyer said Garcia-Lopez strongly supports CRT and that she cannot stomach opposition to it.

“All of her angst and umbrage comes from the simple reality that she enjoys a strong liberal take on CRT, and she does believe this is a racist country,” Norred said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The lawyer urged the school board to remove Garcia-Lopez.

Garcia-Lopez did not respond to Fox News’ numerous requests for comment. The members of the school board also did not respond to Fox News’ requests for comment.