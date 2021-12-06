Fort Worth School Board Racial Equity Committee co-chair owns up to attacks on parents

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A member of the Fort Worth, Texas, school board‘s Racial Equity Committee has defended her actions releasing the personal information of parents online and leaving a profanity-laced voicemail attacking a mother who sued the school district over a COVID-19 mask mandate. The committee also held a news conference standing by the woman, while the targeted parents called for her removal.

“Some people consider my actions doxxing,” Norma Garcia-Lopez, the committee’s co-chair, said in a statement to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “It’s not doxxing when you expose someone who filed a public motion in a public court of law that impacts public school children.”

As Fox News previously reported, Garcia-Lopez shamed the parents who had sued the Fort Worth Independent School District (ISD) over its mask mandate, securing a temporary injunction in August.

“It’s astounding what the ‘White Privilege’ power from Tanglewood has vs a whole diverse community that cares for the well being of others,” Garcia-Lopez wrote. “These are their names: Jennifer Treger, Todd Daniel, Kerri Rehmeyer and a coward Jane Doe. Internet do your thang.”

Garcia-Lopez went on to share the phone number and address of Treger, along with Rehmeyer’s employer, her phone number, and her work email address (this sensitive personal information has been blurred from the photo below). When a local activist thanked her for sharing the information, Garcia-Lopez wrote, “They definitely need to be called out.”

Garcia-Lopez also acknowledged calling one of the parents who sued the district and leaving a profanity-laced voicemail. “F— you, you stupid b—-. F— you with your White privilege, not caring about the well-being of others, f— you,” Garcia-Lopez said in the voicemail, according to a recording provided to Fox News.

“My message contained harsh language — no threats,” Garcia-Lopez said in her statement. “Some people find my choice of words in that message offensive. But what’s really offensive is that four white parents could hold so much power.”

In the committee meeting on Thursday, Garcia-Lopez characterized her support for mask mandates as a vital aspect of advocating for children. “When we’re advocating for their health and safety, for mask mandates, for vaccines, for everything, for all the equity in the classrooms, that’s because we care, not because we don’t,” she said.

Max Krochmal, a history professor at Texas Christian University and a member of the committee, announced on Thursday that he had filed a resolution urging the school district to affirm “support for Norma Garcia-Lopez as co-chair of the Racial Equity Committee, with a note of appreciation and thanks.”

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that Garcia-Lopez had received “racist and fat-shaming statements,” demands that she “go back to Mexico,” and messages calling her “a great candidate for having a stroke.” Some messages reportedly threatened her life and the safety of her family.

“They sent a lynch mob to attack me,” Garcia-Lopez said. “They want to silence me from advocating for equity, by pressuring me into resigning as co-chair of the Racial Equity Committee.”

Rehmeyer, one of the mothers Garcia-Lopez targeted, told Fox News she did not release Garcia-Lopez’s personal information. She noted Garcia-Lopez’s claim about sending a “lynch mob” after her and said, “No we didn’t. All we did was go to the media with what she had done to us.”

The targeted mother also condemned any threats or racist messages the committee co-chair has received. “That’s just totally uncalled-for,” she said.

While Rehmeyer conceded that the names and addresses of the parents who sued the school district are available on legal documents, she noted that Garcia-Lopez “told people to go after us, said where I worked.”

“I received 17 voicemails at work from one person,” Rehmeyer said. She noted that some of the parents’ businesses have gotten negative reviews online from critics who “don’t even try to pretend that they were clients.”

“I had a previous client who said she hoped that I died,” the mother added.

Rehmeyer said that the criticism “has nothing to do with equity work” and everything to do with how Garcia-Lopez treated her and other parents. “She’s not holding to the standards that they have for teachers and students.” She said that she and other parents had forwarded screenshots of Garcia-Lopez’s actions to the school board, but they did not receive a response.

“It’s unacceptable to me that they’re not holding her accountable,” she said.

Carlos Turcios, a former member of the Racial Equity Committee, condemned the school district for failing to take action against Garcia-Lopez.

“It is unacceptable that the ISD is not holding the co-chair accountable for her actions,” Turcios told Fox News. “She doxxed parents and financially impacted one of the parents’ businesses. What type of leadership is the committee and FWISD showing to its students? That bullying and intimidation are OK? That it’s fine to leave voicemails harassing parents if they disagree with you?”

“Superintendent [Kent] Scribner should resign for allowing this environment of bullying,” Turcios added.

Neither Garcia-Lopez nor the school board nor the district immediately responded to Fox News’ requests for comment.