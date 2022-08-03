Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone subpoenaed by federal grand jury

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone has received a subpoena from a federal grand jury, as the Justice Department looks into potential crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, Fox News has confirmed.

Cipollone was working in the administration of former President Donald Trump at the time of the protests and breach of the Capitol building. He previously appeared before the House Jan. 6 committee, which had said Cipollone could have information about several supposed efforts by Trump allies to subvert the Electoral College.

During his appearance, Cipollone was asked whether he agreed that there was “no evidence of election fraud sufficient to undermine the outcome of the election.”

“Yes, I agree with that,” Cipollone answered.

That interview came after former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified before the committee that Cipollone was concerned that if Trump’s January 6 rally led to a march on the Capitol, it would create legal exposure for possible criminal charges such as obstruction or inciting a riot.

Hutchinson testified that Cipollone restated his concerns the morning of Jan. 6 that if Trump did go to the Capitol to try to intervene in the certification of the election, “we’re going to get charged with every crime imaginable.”

Cipollone joins other high-ranking Trump administration officials who have been called before the grand jury. Marc Short, former chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, has already appeared before the grand jury.

While Short acknowledged on Fox News’s “Special Report” with Bret Baier that he had gone before the grand jury, he did not disclose what was said.

The DOJ’s probe is separate from the House Jan. 6 committee, which has been investigating the assault on the U.S. Capitol but does not have the power to launch criminal investigations, unlike the DOJ.

Fox News' Jessica Chasmar, Bradford Betz, Timothy H.J. Nerozzi and The Associated Press contributed to this report.