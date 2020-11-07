Former Trump rivals Jeb Bush, John Kasich congratulate Biden on projected election victory

Former Republican presidential contenders Jeb Bush and John Kasich offered their congratulations across the political aisle on Saturday after President-elect Joe Biden’s projected victory over President Trump in the 2020 election.

Bush and Kasich each ran unsuccessful bids against Trump to secure the GOP nomination during the 2016 cycle. Both Republicans exchanged heated words with Trump on the campaign trail and have criticized his actions since he took office.

“Congratulations to President-elect Biden. I have prayed for our President most of my adult life,” Bush wrote on Twitter. “I will be praying for you and your success. Now is the time to heal deep wounds. Many are counting on you to lead the way.”

Kasich offered a similar sentiment, calling on former vice president Biden to unite the nation as president.

“Congratulations, President-Elect @JoeBiden,” Kasich tweeted. “I know you will do as you promised and be a president for the whole country.”

Kasich, the former governor of Ohio, crossed party lines to endorse Biden for the presidency. During an appearance at the Democratic National Convention earlier this year, Kasich stood at literal “crossroads” and called on Americans to vote Trump out of office.

Kasich is a potential cabinet pick for the Biden administration, Politico reported last month.

Trump famously criticized Bush as “low energy” during the 2016 presidential race. In August, the former Florida governor called out Trump for not condemning supporters of the unfounded QAnon conspiracy theory.