Former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham to meet with Jan. 6 committee
Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham will meet with the House Jan. 6 committee Wednesday, she confirmed to Fox News.
Grisham worked under former President Donald Trump, and in the East Wing under former first lady Melania Trump. Grisham said the committee has not yet asked her for any specific documentation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
