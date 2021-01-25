Former Trump press secretary Sarah Sanders announces run for Arkansas governor

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders announced Monday that she is running for governor of Arkansas in 2022.

“As governor, I will defend your right to be free of socialism and tyranny,” Sanders said in her nearly eight-minute launch video. “Our state needs a leader with the courage to do what’s right, not what’s politically correct or convenient.”

ARKANSAS GOV. HUTCHINSON, WHO PROSECUTED CLINTON IMPEACHMENT, SAYS IMPEACHING TRUMP AGAIN WAS WRONG MOVE

“With your support, I hope to be the first woman to lead our state as governor,” she continued.

The daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sanders would create something of an Arkansas political dynasty should she win. She was widely encouraged to run by former President Donald Trump since her White House departure in June 2019.

“My dad always said the real test of a leader is not the way you handle the issues you know are coming, it’s rising to the moment in a crisis you could never plan for,” Sanders said in the video. “I’ve been tested under fire.”

Her father, a Fox News contributor, was quick to show his support.

“A truly remarkable lady just announced she’s running for my old job. It comes with the same [government] housing she grew up in. Watch the video. Support her [with] prayer [and] contributions! Giddy up!” Huckabee wrote on Twitter.

Sanders seeks to replace current GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is barred by term limits from running for reelection next year. Sanders joins an expensive Republican primary that already includes two statewide elected leaders, Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

Sanders joined the Fox News Channel as a paid, on-air contributor in September 2019. A Fox News Media spokesperson confirmed on Sunday that her contributor agreement with the network has been terminated.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News previously reported that Sanders was expected to announce her candidacy on Monday.

Fox News’ Yael Halon and the Associated Press contributed to this report.