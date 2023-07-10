Former Tennessee Sen Roy Herron killed in jet ski crash: ‘Will be missed by us all’

Former Tennessee lawmaker Roy B. Herron has died after suffering injuries related to a jet ski accident this month. He was 69.

Herron had decades of public service, including terms in the state House of Representatives, Senate and as chairman of the Tennessee Democratic Party. He was also a candidate for governor in 2010.

FOX 17 reports that Herron was hospitalized after a jet ski accident on Kentucky Lake on July 1.

Many of Herron’s family members and former colleagues have paid tribute in his honor.

LAST SURVIVING MEMBER OF FRENCH D-DAY UNIT DEAD AT 100

“Saddened by the death of former colleague in Tennessee General Assembly, Roy Herron,” Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., tweeted. “Roy succumbed to injuries from jet ski accident last weekend apparently caused by negligence of another. He was bright, diligent, and honest. A politician destined for greatness.”

Tennessee Senate Minority Leader Raumesh Akbari called the late Herron a “dedicated and joyful warrior for the causes he held dear.”

“Behind that warm smile, he was as tenacious as they come and never better than when he was fighting for public schools, affordable healthcare and working families.”

LOWELL WEICKER, FORMER CONNECTICUT GOVERNOR AND US SENATOR, DEAD AT 92

Tennessee House Republican Caucus Chairman Jeremy Faison said Herron was “the kind of guy that you couldn’t help but like.”

“He came to my office on many occasions to lobby or debate and we would end up just sharing stories about life,” Faison wrote, adding, “TN lost a true servant.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Memphis mayoral candidate Van Turner extended his condolences to Herron’s family.

“Senator Herron was truly a statesman and public servant and will be missed by us all,” Turner wrote.