Former Space Force commander nominated to serve as Air Force undersecretary: President-elect Donald Trump

A former fighter pilot will serve as the next United States Undersecretary of the Air Force, President-elect Donald Trump announced Friday night.

Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier, a former U.S. Space Force commander, appeared on Fox News to discuss military readiness in July, after claiming he was fired for criticizing the “Marxist” DEI complex .

Lohmeier, a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, was in the military for more than a decade before joining the Space Force in 2020, where he specialized in missile warning systems.

He was fired less than a year later, after appearing on The Steve Gruber Show, and lost his pension.

Trump commended Lohmeier in the nomination announcement, writing Lohmeier “devoted his life to serving our Great Nation.”

“Matthew will work with the GREAT Secretary of Defense Nominee, Pete Hegseth, to end the devastating “woke” policies that have destroyed our Military, and make our Country STRONG AGAIN,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Congratulations Matthew!”

Fox News Digital’s Hannah Grossman and Alba Cuebas-Fantauzzi contributed to this story.