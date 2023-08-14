Former senator’s explosive claims reignite debate about Biden’s treatment of women, girls

A former senator’s explosive claims about President Biden’s behavior toward his wife have reignited the long-running debate about the president’s controversial treatment of women and girls.

Former Sen. Scott Brown claimed on the “Burn Barrel Podcast” that he had to give Biden a strong warning to back off his wife during his swearing in ceremony several years ago.

“I told him I’d kick the s— out — I told him to stop, so yes,” Brown chuckled.

The former senator, who later served in the Trump administration as Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, was reluctant to discuss the “old news,” but after being prompted to elaborate, he recalled the moment calling out Biden “to his face.”

FORMER U.S. SENATOR CLAIMS HE ONCE THREATENED TO ‘KICK THE S–T’ OUT OF JOE BIDEN FOR TREATMENT OF HIS WIFE

“Yes, he didn’t act the way I thought he should, and we called him on it and that’s it,” he responded.

The incident occurred in 2010, according to Brown, when then-Vice President Biden posed for photos with Brown and his wife, Gail Huff Brown, at the U.S. Capitol. Photographers snapped photos at the time showing Biden’s arm behind Huff Brown’s back, the New York Post reported.

Brown’s account came after he was asked about the public’s perception of the president following controversies surrounding his previously unacknowledged granddaughter.

“This thing with his granddaughter really stuck. Also, I think people are irked out about all the hair sniffing and things. Women are skeeved out by that stuff and he’s not a good guy. You know him,” podcast host Tom Shattuck offered to Brown.

TARA READE SLAMS BIDEN’S ‘HYPOCRISY,’ ‘CRAVEN REWARDING’ OF FORMER AIDE WHO DOWNPLAYED SEX ASSAULT CLAIM

The former senator acknowledged he did know Biden and “spent quite a bit of time with him” and “enjoyed his company” in years past, but he did not recognize him as the same person he sees now on television.

HAKEEM JEFFRIES, HOUSE DEMS’ NEW LEADER, SAID TARA READE’S BIDEN ACCUSATION SHOULD BE ‘INVESTIGATED SERIOUSLY’

Biden’s interactions with women and young girls have been a point of criticism ever since eight women came forward in 2020 to accuse him of sexual misconduct and inappropriate touching.

In July, Biden raised eyebrows after he appeared to nibble at the shoulder of a startled young Finnish girl during his departure from Helsinki, according to video taken as he greeted embassy staff members and their families before boarding Air Force One.

The video showed Biden leaning into the girl, who was being held by a woman who appeared to be her mother, and placing his mouth on her shoulder as he nibbled lightly. The girl appeared frightened and later turned away when Biden tried to give her a peck on the head.

BIDEN NIBBLES ON FRIGHTENED YOUNG GIRL DURING TRIP TO FINLAND, WEIRDING OUT TWITTER USERS

In June, a clip went viral showing actress Eva Longoria taking the president’s hands off her waist during a White House film screening.

In October, Biden was ripped on social media for telling a young girl not to have a serious relationship until she turns 30.

During a speech to the National Education Association a month earlier, Biden left people disturbed and confused following a cryptic remark about a friendship he had with a 12-year-old girl when he was 30.

REPUBLICANS MADE HUGE GAINS WITH HISPANIC, ASIAN, YOUNG VOTERS IN LAST ELECTION AS DEMOCRATS FALTERED: REPORT

In 2021, Biden made what some referred to as a “creepy” comment about a young girl looking 19 “with her legs crossed” during a speech to military families in Virginia ahead of Memorial Day.

On another occasion years earlier, Biden discussed his younger days serving as a lifeguard at a pool in Delaware, but oddly described how children would rub his wet leg hair.

One of the most famous instances of Biden acting awkwardly around children was in 2015, while serving as vice president, when he oddly whispered into the ear of Sen. Chris Coons’ daughter during his swearing in ceremony for another Senate term.

GOP presidential candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis’s team highlighted several awkward instances in a video in June, declaring, “Keep your hands off our kids.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The White House did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Fox News’ Brandon Gillespie, Kristine Parks, Kyle Morris, Gabriel Hays, Joseph A. Wulfsohn, Ronn Blitzer and Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.