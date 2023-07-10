Former Republican Indiana AG Curtis Hill enters 2024 primary race to replace outgoing GOP Gov Holcomb

EXCLUSIVE – Former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, a Republican, announced on Monday his 2024 primary bid to replace outgoing GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Hill, Indiana’s 43rd attorney general and former Elkhart County prosecutor, exclusively announced his campaign for governor in the Republican primary with Fox News Digital.

Curtis’ campaign said he is already receiving support from leaders across Indiana “that want a fresh, conservative perspective.”

His entry into the governor’s race could further complicate what already is shaping up to be an expensive fight for the Republican nomination. U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden are already vying to replace Holcomb, who cannot seek reelection because of term limits.

“As Indiana’s Attorney General, Curtis ushered in a new era of transparency, efficiency, effectiveness, and executive leadership to a government institution in desperate need of revival,” Hill’s campaign said. “Curtis will bring these standards back to Indianapolis as Governor and will hold lawmakers and government bureaucrats accountable.”

“After much prayer and consideration, I am excited to announce my campaign for Governor of Indiana,” Hill said in a statement. “Hoosiers are hungry for a proven conservative leader with the courage to stand up for the traditional values upon which our Republic was built. Our campaign will emphasize a positive vision for Indiana, restoring faith in our institutions, protecting our children, investing in our law enforcement, prioritizing the rebuilding of our economy and placing the needs of Hoosiers above the manipulation of Washington, D.C.”

“As a lifelong Hoosier, I understand the issues impacting our communities, and I am humbled by the support our campaign is already receiving. We are building a strong coalition of grassroots supporters committed to putting a strong Indiana conservative in the Governor’s Office,” he added.

As attorney general, Curtis “ushered in a new era of accountability, stood up for the sanctity of life, defended churches and businesses from restrictive government shutdowns and brought executive leadership to an office of government in desperate need of revival,” his campaign said. He lives in Elkhart, Indiana, with his wife, Teresa, a schoolteacher. They share five children.

Hill, 62, won election as state attorney general in 2016 after 14 years as the prosecutor in northern Indiana’s Elkhart County.

He had been seen as a rising African American star among Republicans and built himself up as an anti-abortion and tough-on-crime crusader.

However, Hill faced calls for his resignation from Holcomb and many other state Republican leaders after allegations became public that he groped women during a 2018 party at an Indianapolis bar. He denied wrongdoing, but the state Supreme Court ordered a 30-day suspension of his law license after finding “by clear and convincing evidence that (Hill) committed the criminal act of battery” against three female legislative staffers and a state lawmaker during the party, The Associated Press reported.

The allegations were a key campaign issue when he narrowly lost the 2020 Republican attorney general nomination for his re-election to Todd Rokita, who took office in January 2021.

Hill failed in another attempted political comeback last year when he lost a vote among Republican precinct committee members to replace U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski on the election ballot following her death in a highway crash. Business executive Rudy Yakym won the GOP nomination and election for northern Indiana’s 2nd District seat.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.