Former Rep. Max Rose claims US is the ‘Saudi Arabia of White supremacist ideology’

Former New York Rep. Max Rose, a Democrat, claimed during an online forum that the United States is “the Saudi Arabia of White supremacist ideology.”

Rose, a one-term congressman from Long Island looking to win back his seat from Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., made the comments during a forum on antisemitism and domestic terror hosted by the American Jewish Congress.

“At this point, the United States of America is the Saudi Arabia of White supremacist ideology,” Rose said in a video from the forum.

“Just as Saudi Arabia exports Wahabism and other dangerous strains of jihadist terrorist ideology, as well as organizational funding, the United States of America right now is exporting the antisemitic, White supremacist ideologies that are being taken up by organizations throughout the world,” Rose continued.

Rose’s campaign did not respond to Fox News Digital’s questions on why he believes the U.S. is the “Saudi Arabia of White supremacist ideology” and if he believes Saudi Arabia does more on the issue of racial equality than America.

The New York Democrat is the latest to make wild claims about America’s current state of racial equality.

“Squad” member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., turned heads on Monday when she claimed in an interview with the New Yorker that there is a “very real risk” that America will not be a democracy in 10 years and will “return to Jim Crow.”

“I think there’s a very real risk that we will not,” the New York Democrat told the New Yorker in the interview published Monday. “What we risk is having a government that perhaps postures as a democracy, and may try to pretend that it is, but isn’t.”

“I think we will look like ourselves. I think we will return to Jim Crow,” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “I think that’s what we risk.”