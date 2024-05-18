Former President Trump, Melania at Barron’s graduation in Florida during break in New York criminal trial

Photos have captured Donald Trump and his wife Melania appearing together Friday at their son Barron’s high school graduation in Florida during a break in the former president’s New York criminal trial.

Barron is one of 116 seniors at the Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach that received their diplomas Friday, according to The Palm Beach Post.

Images show Trump and Melania in attendance to watch Barron walk across the stage.

The 18-year-old has been attending Oxbridge Academy since Trump left the White House in 2021, The Palm Beach Post reports.

THE BLUE STATES TRUMP AIMS TO TURN RED IN NOVEMBER

Trump had been pushing for weeks to attend his son’s high school graduation. The judge presiding over his criminal trial in Manhattan, Judge Juan Merchan, had left the decision on whether to allow Trump to attend in limbo.

Merchan ultimately granted Trump’s request to attend Barron’s graduation, but he denied Trump’s request to attend arguments at the Supreme Court on April 25 regarding the matter of presidential immunity.

“Barron’s a great student and he’s very proud of the fact he did so well and was looking forward for years to having his graduation with his mother and father there,” Trump said before Merchan granted his request to miss a day in court for the “scam trial.”

Oxbridge Academy describes itself as a “premier, independent, co-educational college-preparatory school located on a beautiful 54-acre campus in West Palm Beach, Florida.”

KAMALA HARRIS ACCEPTS INVITATION TO DEBATE TRUMP VP PICK

“Founded in 2011 by philanthropist William I. Koch, Oxbridge Academy empowers students in grades 6-12, providing an outstanding education through a distinctive curriculum, an enriching environment, and an expert faculty helping them navigate their educational journeys with agility, confidence, and purpose,” it says on its website.

“Annual graduating classes receive 100% acceptance to four-year colleges and universities, with 50% attending a top 100 U.S. university or a top 50 liberal arts college,” it adds.

During proceedings at the hush money trial in New York City on Thursday, Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney, answered numerous questions related to his time working for Trump, including whether he had hoped to secure a role at the White House in the Trump administration, how Trump reacted to the initial story of his and Stormy Daniels’ alleged sexual encounter, and whether he believed he played a role in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s indictment of Trump.

Cohen said he “took some credit” for the 34-count indictment waged against Trump, who he once admitted to referring to as “dumb*ss Donald.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cohen’s testimony is expected to resume Monday when the court reconvenes at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman and Kyle Morris contributed to this report.