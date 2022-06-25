Former President Trump holds Save America rally in Illinois

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak in a rally outside Quincy, Illinois on Saturday.

Trump will be stumping for Rep. Mary Miller in an Illinois congressional primary against fellow House Republican Rep. Rodney Davis.

Miller is a first-term representative in Illinois’ 15th Congressional District, which has been dramatically redrawn in the once-in-a-decade redistricting process. Davis, who for a decade has represented the neighboring 13th District, is running against Miller for the new, heavily red seat in the central part of the state, which contains large swaths of his current district.

Trump has endorsed Miller leading up to Tuesday’s primary which she says has been “huge” for her campaign.

Miller told Fox News, “I’m an America first supporter. I’ve been with him from the very beginning” and noted that “it’s an America first district. I’ve got a lot of grassroots support, and the Trump rally’s just building momentum.”

While he does not have the former president’s backing, Davis is also spotlighting his Trump credentials.

“I got a great record of working with the Trump administration. Remember, I’m the only member of Congress in this race that actually served during the Trump administration,” he told Fox News.

Saturday’s event will be Trump’s first rally since the United States Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade on Friday.

“This is following the Constitution, and giving rights back when they should have been given long ago,” Trump told Fox News following the ruling on Friday.

“I think, in the end, this is something that will work out for everybody,” he added.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report