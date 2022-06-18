Former President Trump delivers remarks at American Freedom Tour

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Donald Trump delivered remarks at the American Freedom Tour in Southaven, Mississippi on Saturday.

The event, held near Memphis, Tennessee, is a “celebration of faith, family, unalienable rights and God-given American freedoms,” according to the group’s website.

“Never before have America’s greatest conservative insiders and influencers come together for an event to unify an entire nation of silenced voices,” the website adds. “In a time when so many in the media and government are tearing down America and its people, the American Freedom Tour celebrates America and what makes us great.”