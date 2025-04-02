Former President Obama photobombs children taking cherry blossoms pics in Washington

A Virginia family in Washington, D.C., got an image for the ages when former President Barack Obama accidentally photobombed a shot of their two children next to the area’s treasured cherry blossom trees, prompting the former commander-in-chief to apologize on social media.

Obama was seen accidentally strolling into the background of a professional photograph of Belle, 4, and Preston, 1, at the Tidal Basin on Monday, the New York Post reported.

“Preston and Belle, hope you enjoyed peak bloom,” Obama wrote on Instagram. “My bad for stepping into the shot.”

Millions of tourists from all over flock to the nation’s capital each spring to catch a glimpse of the blossom trees.

The photo shows the pair of children smiling under a branch with pretty pink petals with the Washington Monument in the background. Obama is shown walking behind the pair while wearing a cap and sunglasses, with his hands in his pockets.

The children had just finished posing with their parents, Portia Moore and Damien Thomas, when their dad noticed Obama making the unexpected cameo, Moore wrote on Instagram.

“Look who strolled by in our picture for our family Cherry Blossom photo shoot!” she wrote.

“Story time! It’s the kids turn to take a photo together and Damien is saying something to me,” she added. “I’m just focused on Preston not running towards the water (peak mom moment). After that shoot was done I pick Preston up and asked Damien ‘what were you saying’? He goes ‘that was President Obama who just walked by’ and looks his direction. I was like whaaaaat?! I ran to the photographer and asked her if she got the picture. She scrolls through and BOOM there is it! The perfect shot!”

Photographer Briana Inell, who was taking pictures of Moore’s young children, told the Washington Post that she’s been photographing families and newborns for over a decade.

She said she’s used to people walking in the background, mostly tourists.

“I go to the Tidal Basin every single year,” Inell said. “I’m very used to people walking in on my pictures. I tell my clients ‘don’t worry they will be Photoshopped out.'”

In addition to his apology, Obama also posted about the day on his own Instagram account.

“It’s fun to be able to play tourist once in a while. The cherry blossoms were beautiful this morning!” he wrote.