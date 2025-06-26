Former president congratulates democratic socialist on NYC primary win: ‘I’m wishing you much success’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Bill Clinton, who backed former Gov. Andrew Cuomo ahead of New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary, congratulated state Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani following the candidate’s apparent win in the contest.

“Congratulations @ZohranKMamdani on your victory in yesterday’s primary election and a well-run campaign. I’m wishing you much success in November and beyond as you work to bring New Yorkers together to tackle the city’s challenges and shape a stronger, fairer future,” the 42nd president declared in a Wednesday post on X.

Mamdani, a democratic socialist, beat Cuomo and others in round one of the ranked choice contest, unofficial results indicate. Cuomo has said that Mamdani “won.’

CLINTON BACKS CUOMO IN NYC MAYORAL RACE, BOOSTING SCANDAL-SCARRED FRONTRUNNER

Mamdani’s X account bio declares that he is “Running for Mayor to freeze the rent, make buses fast + free, and deliver free universal childcare.”

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has expressed support for him.

“Zohran’s inspiring campaign showed what grassroots movements can achieve when we fight for bold policies. His focus on government serving the people—not billionaires—will make life more affordable for NYC. I strongly support @ZohranKMamdani. He’ll be a fantastic mayor!” she declared in a Wednesday post.

CUOMO CONCEDES IN NYC DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY FOR MAYOR, CONGRATULATES AOC-ENDORSED MAMDANI

Mamdani noted that Warren’s support means a lot to him.

“This means a great deal to me, @ewarren,” Mamdani said in a post responding to the senator. “Thank you for your leadership, your fight for working families, and your support.”

NEW YORK DEMOCRATS SAY MAYORAL CANDIDATE ZOHRAN MAMDANI ‘TOO EXTREME TO LEAD’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Donald Trump called Mamdani “a 100% Communist Lunatic” in a Truth Social post on Wednesday.