Former Olympian slams Ketanji Brown Jackson’s refusal to define ‘woman’ amid Lia Thomas controversy

Eli Bremer, a candidate for U.S. Senate and former Olympian who helped Congress write Olympic Committee reform bills in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal, condemned President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, for refusing to define the word “woman,” claiming that her response raised a red flag amid contentious battles around transgender athletes and women’s sports.

“Despite being a woman, Joe Biden’s pick for the Supreme Court could not define a woman because she ‘is not a biologist,'” Bremer told Fox News Digital. “In a world where Lia Thomas, a biological male, is robbing biological female athletes of their titles and scholarships, how should any woman feel that their rights will be protected under Joe Biden’s Supreme Court?”

Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer who races on the University of Pennsylvania women’s team and who previously competed on the men’s team, recently won first at the NCAA Championships. Critics have condemned the NCAA rule allowing male-to-female transgender swimmers like Thomas to compete against women.

“Amongst other things, women have fought for the right to have equity in the workplace and protections through the creation of human resource divisions and have fought for Title IX,” Bremer added. “Defining a female in sport is the core issue of women’s rights in sport, which have been federally protected by the federal government for the last 50 years.”

“With biological males threatening women’s rights to compete it is not unlikely that Title IX comes before the Supreme Court,” the former Olympian noted. “If Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is confirmed, I have no confidence in her ability to protect women.”

“After all, how can you protect something that you cannot define?”

“Women’s rights advocates and feminists everywhere should be calling for her not to be confirmed,” Bremer concluded, warning that Jackson “could send the women’s rights movement back decades.”

Bremer, now a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Colorado, worked for the advocacy group Committee to Restore Integrity to the USOPC (U.S. Olympic Committee), and he helped Congress draft Olympic Committee reforms in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.