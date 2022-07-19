Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio drops out of congressional race

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has dropped out of the race for New York’s 10th congressional district, saying it was time for him to bow out of electoral politics.

De Blasio made the announcement Tuesday via social media, where he said that it had become “clear” that the people of the district “are looking for another option.”

“It’s clear the people of [NY-10] are looking for another option and I respect that. Time for me to leave electoral politics and focus on other ways to serve. I am really grateful for all the people I met, the stories I heard and the many good souls who helped out. Thank you all!”

NYC AUDIT RIPS DE BLASIO HANDLING OF COSTLY FERRY PROJECT

De Blasio’s exit from the electoral field of the Democratic Party is not a surprise, as the former mayor has steadily fallen in polls since the beginning of the pandemic.

Earlier this year, de Blasio turned down a run for New York governor, as he polled far behind Gov. Kathy Hochul in the Democratic primary.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Democratic Political strategist and former Pete Buttigieg 2020 campaign advisor Lis Smith trashed former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio during a Monday interview with MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace.

During a segment of MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” Wallace read an excerpt from Smith’s new political memoir titled, “Any Given Tuesday: A Political Love Story,” in which she scathingly recounted the time she worked for de Blasio, up until her fired her.