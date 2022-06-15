Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt defeats war veteran Sam Brown in Nevada Republican senate primary

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt will face Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in a battleground state race that could be pivotal in Republicans’ efforts to win back control of the Senate.

Laxalt had 56% of the vote compared to first-time Senate candidate Adam Brown’s 33% when the Associated Press called the race.

Laxalt, who served as the state’s attorney general from 2015-2019, was considered the front-runner in the race and was backed by both former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Brown, a veteran of the war in Afghanistan who sustained serious injuries from a roadside bomb during a 2008 deployment, vowed to defend conservative principles in Washington, D.C., but said he would also advocate for Nevada as its representative in the Senate.

NEVADA SENATE CANDIDATE SAM BROWN SAYS FRONT-RUNNER LAXALT HAS ‘TAKEN VOTERS FOR GRANTED’

Brown won the Nevada Republican Party’s endorsement in April.

BERNIE SANDERS-BACKED CANDIDATE LOOKS TO UNSEAT MODERATE DEMOCRAT IN LATEST TEST FOR PROGRESSIVE WING OF PARTY

Fox News’ Matt Leach and Teny Sahakian contributed to this report.