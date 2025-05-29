Former Navy SEAL mounts Senate bid to ‘crush the woke agenda’ as Tuberville seeks governorship

Former Navy SEAL Jared Hudson is running for the U.S. Senate, as Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., seeks the governorship in the Yellowhammer State.

Tuberville, who has served in the U.S. Senate since early 2021, announced a gubernatorial bid this week, leaving Alabama’s 2026 U.S. Senate race wide open since there will not be an incumbent in that contest.

“President Trump needs fighters, not career politicians. I’m a former Navy SEAL, not a swamp insider — and I’m running for U.S. Senate in Alabama to help secure the border, crush the woke agenda, and defend our Christian values,” Hudson noted in a post on X.

House Freedom Caucus member Rep. Eli Crane spoke highly of Hudson when sharing the candidate’s post on X.

“Really glad to see men like Jared jumping into one of the toughest fights on earth. I served with Jared at Team 3. He is a very good man, who loves the Lord and his family,” the congressman said in a post.

“Eli Crane is a friend & God-fearing patriot,” Hudson posted in response to Crane’s comments. “We need more warriors like him in Congress — representatives who don’t quit & serve the people, not the Swamp. That’s why I’m running. I’ll provide reinforcements for Eli & Pres. Trump in the fight to Make America Great Again!”

Hudson and his wife founded the nonprofit organization Covenant Rescue Group, according to the group’s website.

“They saw a lack of skills and funding to properly rescue victims and arrest criminals involved in human trafficking and child exploitation,” the site notes. “Sharing a passion for children who fall victim to these crimes globally, they decided to become active. They organized their passion, training, and expertise to bring this wicked organized enterprise to an end.”