Former Mueller prosecutor: White House ‘digging a hole deeper’ by failing to answer classified doc questions

Andrew Weissmann, a top prosecutor in the Mueller investigation into former President Donald Trump, criticized the Biden White House on social media over its handling of classified documents and the media fallout that has ensued.

“The WH keeps digging a hole deeper: they have failed to answer so many questions, which is very strange if this is all an innocent mistake,” Weissmann, who was known as former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s “pitbull” and was his closest aide during the Russia investigation into Trump, tweeted on Saturday.

“Total number of government docs found and precisely where; and what levels of classification?” The tweet continued. “Why wasn’t this all revealed in Nov/Dec?”

Weissmann, a longtime Democrat donor and staunch critic of former President Trump, tweeted on the same day it was revealed that five more classified documents were found at President Biden’s home just days after the American public learned that classified documents from Biden’s time as vice-president had been improperly stored at a Washington, D.C. office.

Classified documents have been found both at that office and at Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home on several different occasions dating back to November 2nd of last year when Biden’s personal attorneys “unexpectedly discovered” documents with classified markings at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement office.

The White House has been criticized for its handling of the controversy and insists it has been “transparent” despite facing criticism from both Republicans and Democrats regarding why it took months for the American public to learn about the classified documents being improperly stored.

Additionally, Republicans and several reporters have questioned if perhaps political motives were at play when the White House was notified of the classified documents days before the November midterm elections but did not make that information public.

Biden has also been specifically criticized over a comment earlier this week where he appeared to suggest the classified documents found in his garage in Delaware were safe because that’s where he keeps his prized 1968 Corvette Stingray.

Republicans have also pointed out Biden’s strong condemnation of former President Donald Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents and suggested that the White House has engaged in a double standard.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.