Former Keystone workers still jobless months after project cancellation: 'Nothing out there'

Two former Keystone pipeline workers said on Monday that President Biden’s decision to ax the project left many workers with nowhere to turn.

In an appearance on “Fox & Friends First,” Lynn Allen, who was laid off from his Keystone XL Pipeline job in Texas, has not been able to find a job since the project’s shutdown. He said he talks to people every day and “there’s nothing out there.”

“You think about it every minute of every day,” Allen said, adding his family is “on hold” while he awaits a new job.

Retired Keystone pipeline worker Guy Williams said that many people who used to work for him are now out of a job in Texas.

“There’s quite a few people. There’s a lot of welders, pipeline people that live in my general area and a lot of young guys. And I know some that used to work for me when I was working in the trades. But they don’t have anywhere to go,” Williams said.

President Biden is expected to unveil a new infrastructure plan on Wednesday. The new plan is expected to focus on rebuilding roads and bridges and is expected to present new clean energy job opportunities. These new “high-paying union jobs” that Biden pledged are supposed to be opportunities for those who lost their jobs working on the pipeline, but Allen said he’s not interested.

“None of that fits my plan. I’m a welder. That’s what I’ve been doing. And him wanting to rebuild the middle class in cutting welding jobs and cutting oil and gas. The oil and gas is pretty much the heart of the middle class and the upper class. The oil and gas is what drives the United States and the world. And he cuts everything out from us,” said Allen, a welder for more than 30 years.

Biden signed an executive order on his first day in office that suspended work at the Keystone XL Pipeline. The move cost U.S. workers over 11,000 jobs, including 8,000 union jobs.

