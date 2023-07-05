Former Illinois GOP gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey launches congressional bid

FIRST ON FOX — Former Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey is launching his bid for Congress in Illinois’ 12th District against five-term Republican incumbent Mike Bost, R-Ill.

“It’s time for a change,” Bailey told Fox News Digital. “We need more people to stand up and stop the compromise that’s destroying our values.”

Bailey says he can beat Bost through a “grassroots movement” he built during his 2022 gubernatorial bid, which he lost to Democrat JB Pritzker. The southern Illinois farmer also calls Bost “a career politician” who caves to “the left-wing agenda.”

“This is not a career,” said Bailey. “I’ve been out there working and fighting against the adversity and the failures of career politicians, and I’m tired of it.”

Bailey and Bost have both been endorsed by former President Donald Trump in their previous political campaigns. However, Bailey says he will be working hard to get Trump’s endorsement in the primary.

“I’m in communication [with Trump]. I’ve had conversations with him in the last several months, and my goal is to prove that I am the fighter,” said Bailey.

Bailey also said Trump asked him if Mike Bost was “a good guy” a year ago.

“I said, here’s the deal. He was a congressman the entire time that you were president. And the fact that you don’t know if he’s the good guy or not, that should say a lot,” said Bailey.

However, the former president did say Bost was a “proud ally” and “terrific representative” in his 2022 endorsement. Bost won the seat by 50 points.

“[Bost] knows there’s a threat, and he’s certainly become more conservative in the last year than he has ever been,” said Bailey.

Trump won Illinois’ 12th District in 2020 with 56% of the vote.

The southern Illinois farmer also says he is no stranger to being outspent by his opponents after facing off against JB Pritzker’s $152 million re-election bid.

“I do not anticipate that I’m going to match, by any means, dollar for dollar, but no one outworked me,” said Bailey. “I spent all my life being a farmer, getting up early, putting the work in. And I will do that.”

The primary election for Illinois’s 12th Congressional District is March 19, 2024.