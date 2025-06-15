Former Clinton aide Huma Abedin, Alex Soros marry in swank Hamptons wedding packed with Dem heavyweights

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former top Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin and Alex Soros, son of billionaire left-wing donor George Soros, married in a lavish wedding in New York on Saturday that reportedly drew attendance from high-profile Democrats stretching from former Vice President Kamala Harris to former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

The couple married in Water Mill, N.Y., at a Soros family estate on Saturday, according to the New York Times, which reported the swank Hamptons wedding drew private jets, fleets of black SUVs “and Clinton aides galore in a rare concentration of wealth and power.”

Democrat heavyweights including Bill and Hillary Clinton, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Harris – as well as her husband Doug Emhoff – and Pelosi attended the wedding, the New York Times reported. Other celebrities and high-profile attendees included Vogue’s Anna Wintour, socialite Nicky Hilton Rothschild, and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, the outlet reported, citing attendees.

“I’m looking forward to being a witness to their marriage; to the celebration that we all are going to be part of; to seeing so many longtime friends gathered in one place to really enjoy being part of Huma and Alex’s start of their married life. And I think we all could use some fun, so I’m looking forward to all of it,” Hillary Clinton told Vogue of the wedding in an article published Saturday.

Soros, 39, is the chairman of the Open Society Foundations, which is a massive $25 billion nonprofit founded by George Soros, 94, and helps bankroll left-wing causes and politicians across the country. Abedin, 48, is the former longtime aide to Hillary Clinton and often called the former secretary of state’s “second daughter.” Abedin was previously married to disgraced former New York Democratic Rep. Anthony Weiner.

The wedding included a live performance from Boyz II Men, the vocal harmony group behind hits such as 1991’s “Motownphilly,” according to the Times, as well as toasts from Hillary Clinton, Wintour, and the Albanian prime minister. Abedin wore two custom wedding dresses over the course of the day, Vogue reported.

The wedding’s menu reportedly included cuts of Wagyu beef, grilled prawns and chilled English pea soup.

Soros popped the question to Abedin in July of last year, sharing the announcement on his Instagram page at the time.

“This happened…we couldn’t be happier, more grateful, or more in love,” Soros wrote in an Instagram post, accompanied by a photo of him on one knee.

Abedin told Vogue of her engagement: “I was shocked, not by the fact that he proposed, but it was the timing that made no sense. It was a very hectic, very chaotic day, and I was leaving for a trip the next day. I went to get my hair colored in the morning [and] I dropped something on my foot, so I was wearing sneakers.”

Fox News Digital reached out to the Open Society Foundations on Sunday morning inquiring if representatives for the couple had any additional comment to include on the wedding, but did not immediately receive a reply.