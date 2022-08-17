Former CIA Director Hayden agrees with journalist tweet labeling Republicans ‘dangerous’ and ‘nihilistic’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former CIA Director Michael Hayden on Wednesday agreed with a British journalist’s contention that Republicans were more “nihilistic” and “dangerous” than extremists groups and dictatorships around the world.

“I’ve covered extremism and violent ideologies around the world over my career,” tweeted Financial Times columnist Edward Luce on Thursday. “Have never come across a political force more nihilistic, dangerous & contemptible than today’s Republicans. Nothing close.”

Among those who agreed with Luce’s contention was former CIA Director Michael Hayden, who tweeted: “I agree. And I was the CIA Director.”

Jeff Giesea, an entrepreneur and self-declared former Trump supporter, questioned the productivity of such a comment, noting that it would only reinforce the GOP’s “narrative of a partisan, weaponized intelligence apparatus.”

“Further, your message overstates the case. Do you truly believe the GOP is more nihilistic & contemptible than Al Qaeda? Seriously? Make that case,” Giesea wrote in a follow-up tweet. “You also paint with too broad a brush. Not all Republicans are extremists, and Uncle MAGA is not the enemy. Tone it down.”

In addition to CIA Director and National Security Agency Director, General Michael Hayden has also served as a national security contributor to CNN.