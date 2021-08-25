Former California Democratic Senate leader endorses Larry Elder in campaign against Gov. Newsom

The former Democratic majority leader for the California state Senate, Gloria Romero, endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder in a campaign video.

“Our public schools need big change. I’m Gloria Romero; I was the majority leader of Democrats in the state Senate. I believe in charter schools and and school choice. So does Larry Elder – but not Gavin Newsom. He shut our public schools while he sent his kids to private schools,” Romero says in a video released by the Elder campaign.

“Yes: I’m a Democrat. But the recall of Newsom is not about political party. It’s about Newsom. Larry Elder for governor,” she adds.

Romero served as the Democratic majority leader in the state Senate from 2001 until 2008, when she stepped down to become chairman of the Education Committee.

Elder currently leads the pack of Republican candidates looking to replace Gov. Newsom in the Sept. 14 recall election.

The election comes after harsh criticisms of Newsom‘s coronavirus handling, including last November when the Democratic governor was spotted dining in a swanky restaurant maskless and surrounded by people from outside of his own household.

“He was sitting with the very same lobbyists and medical professionals who drafted the mandates they were violating by not wearing masks and by not socially distancing,” Elder said in July of Newsom’s dinner, calling it “hypocrisy.”

The conservative radio show host has also campaigned on repealing mask and vaccine mandates in the state, and has criticized Newsom for what he characterizes as decimating businesses with coronavirus policies last year.

“This man that I’m going to defeat on Sept.14, he shut down the state in the most severe way than any of the other 49 governors have,” Elder told an audience earlier this month. “When I get elected, assuming there are still facemask mandates and vaccine mandates, they will be repealed right away and then I’ll break for breakfast.”