Former Calif. GOP gubernatorial candidate predicts successful Newsom recall effort due to ‘epic mismanagement'

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s “epic mismanagement” of the state shows the public official will be recalled, former California GOP gubernatorial candidate John Cox said on Thursday.

“This state is a wonderful state to live in, great weather, great natural beauty, but the worst management in the country,” John Cox told “America’s Newsroom.”

Recall organizers must obtain 1.5 million signatures by March 17 to get the referendum on Newsom, D., on the ballot. As of Tuesday, petitioners have gathered 1.2 million signatures, according to Recall Gavin, one of two groups organizing the effort.

Cox predicted a successful recall of Newsom over his management of the coronavirus and the state in general.

“If Gavin Newsom were the head of a major corporation he would have been fired months ago,” he said.

Cox, who lost to Newsom in a landslide in 2018, said the Golden State has a low quality of life due to the “cost of living, high poverty rate, high taxes, and high housing costs.”

“Homelessness is rampant in a crisis situation. We don’t have enough electricity, we don’t have enough water. And on top of that now we have the pandemic management which has been a disgrace,” he said.

Cox said that small businesses are “literally being crushed” and young people are not “going to school nor getting in activities.” Furthermore, the former gubernatorial candidate called the vaccine distribution an “absolute mismanagement.”

“When you are in a hole the first rule is to stop digging,” he said. “That’s why I think this recall that’s going on right now is going to be successful, and I’m going to be there because I’ve run a small business for 40 years, and I just can’t stand watching the epic mismanagement that has gone on in this state.”

