Former Biden COVID messaging aide lands at Disney amid ‘wokeness’ turmoil

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Walt Disney Company has announced Kristina Schake, who had led President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine education efforts, will serve as its executive vice president of global communications.

In her new role, Schake, who also served as global communications director for Instagram, will report to Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Geoff Morrell and “be responsible for the Company’s worldwide communications strategy and operations, while also serving as lead spokesperson,” according to Disney.

‘SILENT MAJORITY’ OF DISNEY WORKERS ARE SPEAKING UP AGAINST COMPANY’S STANCE ON FLORIDA LAW, CAST MEMBER SAYS

“I could not be more pleased to welcome Kristina to Disney and to have her leading communications for the company,” Morrell said in a statement.

Schake was appointed in 2021 by Biden as counselor to the secretary for strategic communications at the Department of Health and Human Services and departed at the end of the year. She previously served as the deputy communications director for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and as a special assistant to former President Obama and communications director for former first lady Michelle Obama.

Schake, a Johns Hopkins University graduate and a native of Sonoma, California, said she is “excited to lead the company’s global communications work at this pivotal moment of growth and transformation.”

Schake’s arrival at the company comes amid Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s opposition to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill that was recently signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The law prohibits Florida teachers from instructing very young students — those in kindergarten through third grade — about gender identity and sexual orientation.

Despite critics branding it a “Don’t Say Gay” bill, the measure does not ban the word “gay” in school settings.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Disney condemned the bill in an official statement late last month.

“Florida’s HB 1557, also known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, should never have passed and should never have been signed into law,” the statement, posted on the Walt Disney Company’s Twitter page, reads. “Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that.”

Fox News’ Maureen Mackey contributed to this article.