Former anti-Trump Rep. Adam Kinzinger begins selling signed copies of Jan. 6 committee’s final report

Former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger – one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump on charges of “incitement of an insurrection” in 2021 – is now selling signed copies of the final report from the now defunct January 6 select committee.

Listed on the website belonging to Country First, an Illinois-based political action committee established by Kinzinger in July 2021, the committee’s final report – signed by Kinzinger – is bound in book format and available for purchase for $100.

Hand selected by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, Kinzinger, along with former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, was one of only two Republicans who served on the committee to investigate the events of January 6 at the Capitol.

The listing for a signed copy of the report, described by Country First as “perhaps the most vital congressional investigation in American history,” includes exhibits and witness testimony.

“On January 6, 2021, the United States came perilously close to losing its democracy. A mob instigated by the president of the United States violently attacked the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., seeking to disrupt the certification of the electors in the presidential election and prevent the peaceful transfer of power for the first time in American history,” the listing states. “The attack was the culmination of a plot organized and driven by a defeated president, attempting to remain in power through a complex web of deceit, intimidation, and violence.”

Kinzinger, whose tenure as one of the most outspoken anti-Trump lawmakers on Capitol Hill expired earlier this month, announced he would not seek re-election in October 2021.

“I want to make it clear, this isn’t the end of my political future but the beginning,” Kinzinger said at the time. “Let me be clear, my passion for this country has only grown. My desire to make a difference is bigger than it’s ever been.”

Since leaving office, Kinzinger joined CNN as a senior political commentator, making his debut on the network this month during an appearance on “Erin Burnett Outfront.”

Other merchandise available for purchase on the PAC’s website includes baseballs signed by Kinzinger, which cost $50 each.

“Our Sacred Sandlot is being threatened,” the listing reads. “That’s why we’re putting together teams of reasonable people and common-sense solutions. Become part of the solution and donate today to get an official Country First limited-edition American Sandlot baseball signed by Adam Kinzinger!”