Former aide to New York Gov. Hochul, who is accused of being Chinese spy, went on a tour of the White House

A former aide to Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is now accused by the Justice Department of acting as a Chinese spy, went on a tour of the White House earlier this year, a White House official has confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Linda Sun’s visit to the White House was facilitated by another Democrat, Rep. Grace Meng of Queens, and consisted of “a walking tour through historic rooms and [did] not include access to White House offices, personnel, or non-public information,” the official said.

“Tours are available to any members of the public, through congressional offices, and this was arranged through that standard process, by Rep. Meng,” the official also told Fox News Digital.

The New York Post cited a source as saying that Sun’s tour in May came as she was already under investigation, and days after it happened, she posted on Facebook: “Tour of the White House [check emoji], See our favorite Congresswoman [check emoji], Tour of the Capitol with our favorite Congresswoman [check emoji].”

A spokesperson for Meng told the newspaper that Sun and Meng took a photo on the steps outside the House chamber and that “Obviously, nobody knew anything about what she is now accused of doing which continues to be deeply troubling and shocking.”

“If anything was known, her request would have clearly not been considered. The tour does not include the Oval Office, West Wing, interaction with officials or anything along those lines,” the spokesperson reportedly added.

Authorities arrested both Sun, 40, and her husband, Chris Hu, 41, at the start of September.

Sun is charged with violating and conspiring to violate the Foreign Agents Registration Act, visa fraud, alien smuggling, and money laundering conspiracy. She is alleged to have acted on behalf of the government of China and the Chinese Communist Party. Hochul fired Sun last year after her office discovered evidence of misconduct.

“This individual was hired by the Executive Chamber more than a decade ago. We terminated her employment in March 2023 after discovering evidence of misconduct, immediately reported her actions to law enforcement, and have assisted law enforcement throughout this process,” Hochul’s office said in a statement.

The FBI had raided Sun’s home on Long Island in New York in late July, but no arrests were made at the time.

In a federal indictment, prosecutors allege Sun, acting on behalf of the Chinese government and Chinese Communist Party, “engaged in numerous political activities in the interests of the PRC and the CCP, including blocking representatives of the Taiwanese government from having access to the NYS governor’s office.”

They said Sun provided “unauthorized invitation letters from the office of the NYS governor that were used to facilitate travel by PRC government officials into the United States for meetings with NYS government officials.”

“In return for these and other actions, the defendant Linda Sun received substantial economic and other benefits from representatives of the PRC government and the CCP,” the indictment read.

“Sun and Hu laundered the monetary proceeds of this scheme to purchase, among other items, real estate property in Manhasset, New York for $3.6 million, a condominium in Honolulu, Hawaii for $1.9 million, and various luxury automobiles, including a 2024 Ferrari,” it also said. “Sun never disclosed any benefits she received from representatives of the PRC government and the CCP to the NYS government, as she was required to do as a NYS government employee.”

Meng’s office did not immediately respond Saturday to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

