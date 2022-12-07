Fmr Trump chief of staff warns Georgia runoff reveals ‘big swing state problem’ for 2024 bid

Former acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney sounded the alarm for former President Trump, claiming that the results of Tuesday’s Georgia runoff election revealed a big problem for 2024.

Mulvaney, who served multiple roles in Trump’s administration, pointed out that the loss by GOP candidate Herschel Walker, who was endorsed by Trump, continues a pattern in states that figure to play key roles in the next presidential election.

“Trump has now lost 4 races in Georgia in two years. One of his own and 3 by proxy,” Mulvaney tweeted Wednesday morning. “Similar stories in AZ and PA. He has a swing-state problem for 2024 that is real.”

Mulvaney went on to note that while Trump had success getting his candidates into general elections, primary victories are ultimately meaningless.

“Again: those who win primaries, and lose general elections, are still losers,” he said.

While many of the candidates Trump supported won their races, his Senate picks in the battleground states of Arizona, Pennsylvania, and now Georgia all lost as Walker joins the losing ranks of failed GOP candidates like Blake Masters and Dr. Mehmet Oz. Victories in two of those three states would have handed control of the Senate back to Republicans.

With Trump now officially running for president again in 2024, Mulvaney is pointing out the outlook does not look good for him. Republican strategist Matt Whitlock similarly indicated that Tuesday’s results were a bad sign for Trump, at least in Georgia.

“Should’ve been clear in the 2020 election and runoffs and even clearer when Kemp trounced his primary opponent earlier this year — Georgia has grown impervious to President Trump’s charms,” Whitlock tweeted, adding that if Trump were on the general election ballot in 2024 he would “count the state in the blue column[.]”