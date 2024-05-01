Fmr governor rails against Obamacare’s rising costs: ‘More crony capitalism’

A former Republican governor from Louisiana railed against Obamacare as “the worst kind of political corruption” that he claims was designed to establish reliance on the federal government – an ideology he also suggested is not unique to health care.

Bobby Jindal, a former GOP congressman who unsuccessfully ran for president in 2016, said Obamacare was “sold on a lie” by President Barack Obama in a new video for American First Policy Institute’s (AFPI) Center for a Healthy America – pointing to rising costs and fewer health care options over the years.

“President Obama was a very eloquent politician and a lot of what he said sounded great. When he was campaigning to run for president, when he was campaigning to try to pass Obamacare, he made some great promises,” Jindal told Fox News Digital in an interview. “All of that sounded great. Here’s the problem. Every single one of those promises was a lie.”

Jindal detailed rising costs that he says resulted from Obama-era policies, and that “it is time for us to get beyond the failed policies, the failed promises of Obamacare.”

“I think you’re going to see more and more crony capitalism, where these big companies become dependent on their friends in DC. And it’s the worst kind of political corruption,” the former congressman said.

Republicans have made attempts to reform Obamacare over the years, failing to pass a reform to the Affordable Care Act in 2017 after former President Trump took office.

Jindal highlighted that the 2024 election will play a key role in future attempts to reform the health care system and that Republicans will be more prepared to create tax cuts and pass legislation than in previous years if they capture a majority in Congress.

Jindal added that “we need a different approach” than the current system under President Biden, who he says has signed “dangerous” executive orders since his first day on the job.

“Biden has made it clear he wants to raise taxes. Biden has made it clear he wants to make us less energy secure. Biden has made it clear he wants to leave the borders open. Biden has made it clear that they will not take decisive action to crack down on anti-Semitism and radical protests on our college campuses. Biden has made it clear he won’t stand with our strongest ally in the Middle East consistently. He won’t stand with Israel consistently,” he told Fox, referencing recent anti-Israel protests that have plagued college campuses in recent weeks.

The Republican claimed that Obamacare was implemented because believes Democrats “trust government bureaucrats more than they trust the American people” to make health care decisions.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Biden and Trump campaigns.