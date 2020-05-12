Flynn judge to allow 'amicus' submissions, delaying any immediate resolution to case

D.C. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan issued an order Tuesday indicating that he’ll soon accept “amicus curiae,” or “friend of the court” submissions, in the case of former national security adviser Michael Flynn — essentially allowing the court to use an “ask the audience” lifeline in what has already proved to be an unpredictable and chaotic prosecution.

Sullivan’s minute order indicated that an upcoming scheduling order would clarify the parameters of who specifically could submit the amicus briefs, which are submissions by non-parties that claim an interest in the case. Sullivan specifically said he anticipates that “individuals and organizations” will file briefs “for the benefit of the court.”

The move attracted some immediate criticism. The Federalist’s Sean Davis, for example, cautioned that Sullivan was inviting “left-wing lawyers write his final order against Flynn for him.”

In his order, Sullivan quoted his fellow judge on the D.C. District Court, Amy Berman Jackson, who previously admonished the parties in the case of Trump associate Roger Stone that allowing amicus submissions does not mean that the criminal case will become a “free for all.”

Flynn’s case, however, has sometimes seemed like just that. In a fireworks-filled sentencing hearing in December 2018, for example, Sullivan himself appeared open to the idea that Flynn could be charged with a death penalty-eligible offense.

“I’m not hiding my disgust, my disdain for this criminal offense,” Sullivan said during that hearing. He added that Flynn’s allegedly unregistered work with Turkey “arguably” had undermined “everything this flag over here stands for.” (Flynn was never charged with violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act, which had gone largely unenforced until recently.)

In a bizarre moment, Sullivan then asked the government’s attorneys whether they had considered charging Flynn with treason. The prosecutors said they had not, and Flynn later walked back his comments after a brief recess.

Then, last December, Sullivan accused Flynn’s legal team of plagiarism in a filing, saying they had “lifted verbatim portions from a source without attribution.” Flynn’s attorney, Sidney Powell, shot back that the claim “made no sense,” and that she relied on one of her own cases as well as a brief primarily written by a friend whom she cited.

On the recommendation of U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen, who served as an FBI agent for more than a decade, the Justice Department last Thursday moved to drop its case against Flynn. The stunning development came after internal memos were released raising serious questions about the nature of the investigation that led to Flynn’s late 2017 guilty plea of lying to the FBI as his legal fees mounted.

One of the documents was a top official’s handwritten memo debating whether the FBI’s “goal” was “to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired.” Other materials showed efforts by anti-Trump FBI agent Peter Strzok to pursue Flynn on increasingly flimsy legal grounds.

It would not be unprecedented for the government to successfully move to dismiss a case after securing a conviction. In fact, Sullivan himself tossed the conviction of former Alaska Sen. Ted Stevens in 2009, when it emerged the government had not produced a slew of exculpatory “Brady” material.

Powell has raised similar issues in the Flynn case. Fox News has chronicled numerous representations by the lead prosecutor in the Flynn case, Brandon Van Grack, concerning the government’s supposed compliance with “Brady’ requirements — representations that now appear to have been inaccurate, as a mountain of striking exculpatory evidence has emerged.

Van Grack withdrew from the case entirely two days after Fox News published the article on Van Grack’s apparent misrepresentations to the court.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that President Obama was aware of the details of Flynn’s intercepted December 2016 phone calls with Russia’s then-Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, surprising then-Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates in a White House meeting.

Obama’s unexpectedly intimate knowledge of the details of Flynn’s calls, which the FBI acknowledged at the time was not criminal or even improper, raised eyebrows because of his own history with Flynn — and because top FBI officials secretly discussed whether their goal was to “get [Flynn] fired” when they interviewed him in the White House on January 24, 2017, according to newly released documents.

Obama personally had warned the Trump administration against hiring Flynn, and made clear he was “not a fan,” according to multiple officials. Obama had fired Flynn as head of the Defense Intelligence Agency in 2014; Obama cited insubordination, while Flynn asserted he was pushed out for his aggressive stance on combating lslamic extremism.

