Florida's Val Demings 'seriously considering' running for Senate or governor

Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., is “seriously considering” running for Senate or governor in Florida.

“I am seriously considering running,” Demings told “The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart.” “I have received calls and texts and messages from people all over the state asking me to run because they feel that they are not represented and their voices are not heard. And I believe that every Floridian deserves to have representation, regardless of the color of their skin, where they live, how much money they have in the bank, their sexual orientation or their religion.”

Demings could run against Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., who is up for reelection in 2022, or Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican whose first term is up in 2022.

“I want to go to the position where I can do the most good and be the most effective and do the most work,” Demings said. “My home state of Florida deserves that. And so I’m taking my time. Of course, I’m talking to my family and others about it. And I’ll make a decision soon and I will definitely let you know.”

Demings has represented Florida’s 10th Congressional District since 2017. She’s a former police chief and acted as a House impeachment manager in 2020. She won her district with nearly 64% of the vote in 2020, according to Ballotpedia.

Both Rubio and DeSantis could run for president in 2024, complicating matters. DeSantis will deliver a speech in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania next month amid mounting speculation that he will run for the GOP’s presidential nomination in 2024, according to a report on Saturday.

The Florida governor is considered a likely contender in 2024. Conservative leaders have praised DeSantis for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in the state, which has eschewed strict lockdown measures utilized in blue states in favor of a more lenient approach.

Fox News’ inquiries to DeSantis and Rubio were not returned at the time of publication.

FOX Business’ Thomas Barrabi contributed to this report.