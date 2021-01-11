Florida Sen. Scott says Democrats should focus on American families not Trump impeachment

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., told “Fox & Friends” on Monday that if Democrats want to do something good for the country, then they should focus on what they are going to do for American families as opposed to impeachment.

The Florida senator also urged members of Congress to focus on the future as opposed to the past and “do good things for Americans.”

Scott, who was elected chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, made the comments one day after House Majority Whip Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., said that the article of impeachment against President Trump that was drafted will go to a vote this week, while Trump’s former acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said that unlike last year’s impeachment, Republicans may be on board this time.

Mulvaney resigned from his position as special envoy to Northern Ireland following Wednesday’s deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., said on Sunday that the article of impeachment he drafted with Reps. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., and Jamie Raskin, D-Md., has 200 co-sponsors and that he expects “that number to grow.”

“The Democrats need to start thinking what they’d like to accomplish rather than having a vendetta against Donald Trump,” Scott stressed on Monday.

GOP SEN. BEN SASSE SAYS THERE IS ‘BROKENNESS’ IN TRUMP’S SOUL, REFUSES TO RULE OUT IMPEACHMENT

On Friday, President-elect Joe Biden said that President Trump isn’t “fit for the job,” but repeatedly refused to endorse growing Democratic calls to impeach Trump a second time.

Scott said if Democrats “want to do something good for the country,” then they should lay out an agenda for American families.

“Doing something for families across this country does not include impeaching a president,” he continued. “What’s the benefit to the Democrats of doing that? All they’re going to do is instead of it being Joe Biden’s agenda, it’s going to be we’re going to have to continue on focus on the Democrats’ agenda to hurt the past.”

Scott added that Biden is “not going to get anything done if he continues down this path and neither will the Democrats.”

He stressed that members of Congress should figure out what they can do “to help get this economy going again, make sure we continue to get the vaccine out, make sure we help our schools [and] help our law enforcement” because “those are things that Americans care about.”

“All these vendettas in the past, it makes no sense,” the Florida senator continued. “This should be a time of unity, a time of hope for the future and that’s not what the Democrats are doing.”

Fox News’ Ronn Blitzer and The Associated Press contributed to this report.