Florida Rep. Greg Steube released from hospital after 25-foot fall in yardwork accident: ‘Glory goes to God’

A congressman from Florida who was seriously injured after falling more than 20 feet while cutting a tree outside his Sarasota home has been released from the hospital.

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., shared on Twitter Saturday afternoon he will be recovering at home.

“All praise and glory goes to God!” Steube tweeted. “I’m grateful to be home and recovering after being discharged from the hospital today.”

He added: “Jen and I remain endlessly blessed by the prayers and support from our friends, family, and community.”

REP. GREG STEUBE’S 25-FOOT FALL SEEN BY DELIVERY DRIVER WHO CALLED FOR HELP: 911 AUDIO

Steube spent four days in the hospital after he was knocked from a ladder on Wednesday and fell 25 feet. A bystander witnessed the fall and called 911.

The lawmaker was then rushed to Sarasota Memorial’s intensive care unit.

Darrel Woodie, a part-time field representative for U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, witnessed the fall and called emergency services, according to 911 audio obtained by Fox 13 Tampa Bay.

FLORIDA REP. GREG STEUBE HOSPITALIZED AFTER FALLING FROM LADDER

“A branch hit the ladder, took him out,” Woodie said on the call. “I think his left arm is scarred up pretty good.”

Steube also thanked staffers at Sarasota Memorial Hospital on Saturday “for the excellent care” they provided.

The Republican provided updates throughout as he was recovering in the hospital, tweeting on Wednesday that he was “making progress” and was “in good spirits.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Steube was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2018 and is serving his third term representing Florida’s 17th Congressional District.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.